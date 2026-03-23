Cyber Security 1 AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Cyber Security 1 AB.

Short name: CYB1 ISIN code: SE0007604061 Order book ID: 126905

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be April 10, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.