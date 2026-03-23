Cyber Security 1 AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Cyber Security 1 AB.
|Short name:
|CYB1
|ISIN code:
|SE0007604061
|Order book ID:
|126905
The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be April 10, 2026.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
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