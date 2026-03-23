Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920930 | ISIN: US4228191023 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
09.12.25 | 08:05
50,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heidrick & Struggles Launches Heidrick Immersive, an AI-Enhanced Platform for Observing Leadership in Motion

Heidrick Immersive represents an innovative approach to leadership insight, positioning Heidrick & Struggles among the first leadership advisory firms to introduce a capability of this kind. While traditional assessments evaluate experience, track record, and self-reported behaviors, the new platform uses AI-enabled simulations of strategic inflection points, such as market shifts, technological disruption, and critical stakeholder decisions, to observe how leaders think, decide, and operate under pressure. Advanced behavioral analysis and real-time feedback translate those observations into actionable insights on decision making, adaptability, resilience, and team dynamics.

For the first time, leadership behavior can be observed in motion: consistently, rigorously, and in minutes rather than days. What emerges is a leader's decision imprint-the observable pattern of how judgment holds under pressure and how assumptions evolve as conditions change. Powered by AI and backed by behavioral science, the platform creates enterprise-level pressure with cinematic realism. Heidrick & Struggles translates this observable behavior into strategic, board-level insight, giving organizations a clearer view of how leaders will operate when the stakes are highest.

"Today's leaders must navigate constant disruption, shifting stakeholder expectations, and accelerating technological change," said David Peck, partner and global leader of the High-Impact Leadership Center of Excellence at Heidrick & Struggles. "By integrating AI-driven simulation and personalized feedback into our advisory offering, we're advancing how organizations understand agility in leadership through science and human insights in tandem with AI. We're excited to bring Heidrick Immersive to life and help organizations cultivate two essential CEO qualities: agility and resilience. As organizations navigate increasing complexity and disruption, the ability to adapt quickly and lead through uncertainty has never been more critical."

The firm will showcase Heidrick Immersive at the Transform Conference, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the platform and explore how immersive simulations can reveal leadership behaviors that traditional assessments may miss. Demonstrations will take place at Meeting Room Epernay 2.

To learn more about Heidrick Immersive, please visit https://www.heidrick.com/en/services/leadership/leadership-assessment.

About Heidrick & Struggles
Heidrick & Struggles is the world's foremost advisor on executive leadership, driving superior client performance through premier human capital leadership advisory services. For more than 70 years, we have delivered value for our clients by leveraging unrivaled expertise to help organizations discover and enable outstanding leaders and teams. Learn more at www.heidrick.com.

Media Contact
Bianca Wilson
Global Director, Public Relations
Heidrick & Struggles
bwilson@heidrick.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/139029/heidrick_struggles_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heidrick--struggles-launches-heidrick-immersive-an-ai-enhanced-platform-for-observing-leadership-in-motion-302721678.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.