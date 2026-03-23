Zefiro is well-positioned to accelerate its strategic growth now that the proxy contest is complete. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted against the dissident group, with over 55 million votes in favor of management's nominees.

The first two quarters of the Company's 2026 fiscal year have started strong, generating approximately USD $3.8 million in Adjusted EBITDA and USD $0.3 million in positive Net Income. Zefiro continues to focus on two main business areas to drive sustained profitable cash flow and capitalize on strategically chosen high-growth opportunities.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is excited to highlight its key business segments and focus areas for continued performance and growth, following a significant proxy contest victory last week at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (Press Release). This victory ensured that the incumbent leadership team who drove significant positive change since June of 2025 would remain at the helm of Zefiro, with the addition of London-based venture investor Hudheifa Moawalla to the Company's Board of Directors.





P&G crew members in Cameron Parish, LA prepare to drill out a cast iron bridge currently set 150' below surface



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Going forward, Zefiro's business model will focus on the two main categories outlined below, which were chosen to prioritize the Company's established legacy operations. Zefiro's Plug and Abandonment ("P&A") operations have consistently driven revenue, while recently proving to be both scalable and profitable. With this financial stability, Zefiro is suitably positioned to further pursue endeavors such as proprietary technology development and carbon offset origination, which both have significant high-growth potential in the long term.

Environmental Services

This category primarily represents Zefiro's "Core" business, which drives steady cash flow from a robust pipeline of oil/gas well plugging projects for clients in both the public and private sectors, as well as methane emissions monitoring.

Plug & Abandonment, Remediation for Infrastructure/Commercial Projects

For government contracts in this sub-category, Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") has sustained a solid win rate, notably including over 30% of all funding received by the State of Ohio from the Phase 1 Formula Grant under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ("IIJA").

P&G currently has revenue-generating operations for this category in several jurisdictions. States where P&G is either currently operating or has recently had operations include:

Pennsylvania New York State Ohio West Virginia Kentucky Oklahoma Virginia Louisiana

The states listed above collectively represent approximately just one-third of all U.S. states with known unplugged oil/gas wells. This means Zefiro can still expand into approximately two-thirds of these other states, representing untapped potential for further growth.

Orphan well projects are continuing to be released by government agencies at a steady pace. P&G is actively bidding on these contracts, and expects its crew and equipment fleet to be fully utilized throughout the spring/summer/fall seasons of 2026.

P&G has also been providing services to clients in industries besides the oil and gas sector. Various types of unplugged wells can pose a hazard to or impede the building/expansion of infrastructure facilities (e.g., power plants) or commercial structures (e.g., factories, warehouses).

Some recent examples of these types of projects done by P&G include:

A USD $5 million contract for the remediation of nine wells in the Lake Charles, Louisiana area for a private infrastructure developer building a major energy facility (Press Release);

Surveying and plugging several wells on two build sites for warehouses owned and operated by a major global e-commerce player; and

A USD $1.5 million project to plug nine marginal wells in Indiana County, Pennsylvania for the advancement of a large-scale infrastructure project converting a coal-fired power plant into a cleaner, natural gas-fired power plant (Press Release).

Zefiro is pleased to announce that the Louisiana project, which began in January of 2026, was recently completed three weeks ahead of schedule. P&G is now a licensed Louisiana contractor, which combined with this portfolio project will allow for further expansion of Zefiro's presence in this key market.

Emissions Monitoring and Quantification

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") recently launched its Methane Emissions Reduction Program ("MERP") providing USD $1.36 billion in financial and technical assistance to address methane emissions, which encompasses monitoring, detection, measurement, and quantification of emissions.

In July of 2025, Zefiro announced that it secured its first-ever contract under the MERP program, administered by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (subcontracted by North Wind Site Services). The initial scope of this project was for approximately USD $0.8 million worth of work to perform pre-plugging and post-plugging measurements, though it was later increased to a total of USD $1.3 million. To date, more than 700 wells have been monitored under this contract.

Zefiro plans to further commercialize its emissions monitoring capabilities throughout 2026. Being an asset-light operation with very low CapEx and OpEx burdens, Zefiro is able to scale its methane monitoring footprint quite rapidly with a very low threshold for attaining profitability in this business category.

Environmental Markets: Carbon Origination and Sales

In 2025, Zefiro completed the first-ever sale of carbon offsets under the American Carbon Registry's methodology for orphan wells. These were delivered to Mercuria and EDF Trading.

Zefiro Chief Commercial Officer Tina Reine is actively working with entities developing new methodologies for orphaned, abandoned, and marginal wells, which are expected to be completed in the coming months. These methodologies will give Zefiro the ability to resume originating carbon offsets from well-plugging projects, bringing much-needed supply of high-quality American carbon offsets to the Voluntary Carbon Markets, for which there is persisting demand from institutional purchasers.

Management & Board Commentary

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "Our team is very excited to be entering a promising new era for Zefiro, in which we are prioritizing measurable outcomes and positive shareholder value instead of novel pursuits with no immediate path towards revenue. With Zefiro being among the three largest operators in the U.S. focused primarily on well-plugging and end-of-life well remediation, this is a market position we need to sustain and fully capitalize on as the marketplace only continues to grow in size. Now that we have properly straightened out Zefiro's Board of Directors, the Company is better positioned than ever to take a focused, disciplined, and results-oriented approach to its decision-making and planning for the future. We thank our valued shareholders for their votes and support, as we gear up to make 2026 Zefiro's very best year yet."

London-based venture investor Hudheifa Moawalla, who was appointed to Zefiro's Board of Directors last week, commented "I'm delighted to join Zefiro at this pivotal time for the Company, as momentum continues to build in each of its operating segments. I invested in the business in its early stages and have a deep understanding of the generational challenges, responsibilities, and opportunities Zefiro faces head-on."

Mr. Moawalla continued, "As a global investor in emerging industries, the convergence of several factors makes Zefiro stand out as unique. Besides being a fully integrated provider with multiple profitable revenue streams, Zefiro is also a trusted partner of several U.S. government agencies, a preferred vendor for major private-sector customers, and a first-mover in the carbon markets. Zefiro is rapidly cementing itself as a nationwide leader in methane abatement, whose work is both critical and category-defining. As part of the Board of Directors, I look forward to supporting Catherine and the highly talented and dedicated Zefiro team to drive the business forward."

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Continued/future performance of the Zefiro and P&G businesses as outlined in the press release; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289541

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.