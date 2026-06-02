Join us for an exclusive deep dive with Catherine Flax, CEO of Zefiro Methane Corp., as she reveals how the company is tackling one of the United States' most overlooked environmental and infrastructure challenges: millions of orphaned oil and gas wells leaking methane into the air and water. Discover how Zefiro transformed from a post-IPO startup into a profitable, fast-growing methane abatement leader with three consecutive profitable quarters. Learn about the bipartisan $4.7 billion federal funding wave, the massive supply-demand imbalance driving pricing power, and Zefiro's unique full-service project management model that sets it apart from mom-and-pop competitors. From plugging wells for data centers and LNG export facilities to generating verified carbon credits for institutional buyers like EDF and Mercuria, this conversation covers the operational expertise, geographic expansion, and financial discipline behind Zefiro's 150% share price surge. Whether you're an investor in environmental services, critical infrastructure, or carbon markets, this is a must-watch.