F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche inaugurates new research home for the Institute of Human Biology, pioneering human model systems to accelerate drug discovery and development

The new building is part of a CHF 1.4 billion site investment, reinforcing Roche's commitment to Switzerland and the Basel life sciences cluster

The Institute of Human Biology (IHB) enables scientists to pioneer human model systems, accelerating the development of new medicines to improve the lives of patients

Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA), will attend the official opening ceremony

Basel, 23 March 2026 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the inauguration of the new research home for the Institute of Human Biology. The opening marks a significant milestone in Roche's strategy to unlock the transformative potential of human model systems to revolutionise the future of drug discovery and development.

Thomas Schinecker, CEO of the Roche Group: "The inauguration of the Institute of Human Biology reinforces our commitment to Switzerland as a global innovation hub, where Roche invests around CHF 3.5 billion in research each year. By combining human organoid models with artificial intelligence, IHB has the potential to change how we discover and develop new medicines - making research and development more predictive and more efficient. Together with our partners, we aim to bring innovative treatments to patients faster."

Azad Bonni, Global Head and Director of the Institute of Human Biology: "Modern medicine requires sophisticated technologies. By pioneering human model systems and better understanding human disease, we will move beyond the limitations of traditional research to predict if and how new treatments will work in people. This new research facility allows our scientists to make and translate discoveries at the intersection of fundamental and industry sciences, changing how we understand and tackle human disease."

IHB leverages human disease biology, computational biology and translational bioengineering to pioneer advanced systems that replicate human disease biology with unprecedented precision. Bringing this diverse expertise together across multidisciplinary projects allows scientists the chance to generate sophisticated models, such as complex cultured tissue samples, organoids, microfluidic 'organ-on-chip' technologies and in silico modelling. These models are deepening our understanding of the fundamental mechanisms of human disease and therapeutics and transform the future of R&D.

Building 92 will house up to 250 researchers and provide a collaborative environment designed to bridge the gap between fundamental and industry sciences. It includes modular laboratories that will allow sustainable growth and foster interdisciplinary exchange.

Roche is currently investing CHF 1.4 billion in the site development in Basel & Kaiseraugst. Since 2016, Roche has invested approximately CHF 7 billion into its Swiss sites. Furthermore, Roche has invested CHF 33 billion in research and development in Switzerland since 2016, resulting in a total investment of around CHF 41 billion over the last decade (2016 to 2025).

About the Institute of Human Biology

Roche's Institute of Human Biology (IHB), based in Basel, was founded in 2023 and is a global leader in developing and engineering next-generation human model systems, such as advanced tissue cultures, organoids, organoids-on-chips, and in silico modelling to better understand human disease and accelerate the development of new therapeutics and diagnostics. Human model systems are simple representations of human tissues that also have the potential to reduce reliance on animal testing. The institute leverages its unique setup, multidisciplinary expertise and new state-of-the-art facility in Building 92 to foster innovative collaborations and stay at the forefront of biomedical research. By bridging basic research discovery and industry application, the institute will facilitate the rapid translation of groundbreaking science into patient-focused solutions.

For more information, please visit institutehumanbiology.com.

About Building 92

For more information on Building 92, please refer to the fact sheet.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



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