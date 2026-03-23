Canatu Oyj: Canatu develops next-generation camera heater concept with global automotive technology supplier

Canatu Plc Press release 23 March 2026 at 3:45 p.m. EET

Canatu develops next-generation camera heater concept with global automotive technology supplier

Canatu has signed a 24-month joint development agreement (JDA) with a global automotive technology supplier to develop a next-generation carbon nanotube (CNT) film heater concept integrated into automotive glass.

The purpose of the JDA is to develop an enhanced material configuration for Canatu film heaters, improving compatibility with automotive glass components. Through this joint development program, Canatu and the partner will collaborate to refine the material stack, ensuring seamless integration of the CNT film heater within laminated glass. This optimized approach is designed to deliver cost efficiencies, simplifying heater integration while maintaining high performance standards.

The value of the JDA is classified within the lowest quartile of the "Small" (<1.0M€) category under Canatu's disclosure policy, with corresponding revenue expected to be recognized over the 24-month term of the agreement.

"This joint development program represents an important step toward more cost-efficient integration of our CNT heaters into windshields, enabling higher production volumes, while also paving the way for full windshield heating in the future," says Juha Kokkonen, CEO of Canatu.

Canatu sees significant potential for future commercialization opportunities resulting from the joint development program. However, such opportunities are significantly dependent on the outcomes of the joint development program and would be realized over a longer timeframe. Any potential revenue or profit impact from future commercialization opportunities is thus subject to material uncertainties.

Additional information

Juha Kokkonen, CEO, juha.kokkonen@canatu.com, +358 40 543 0367

Mari Makkonen, VP, IR, Communications & Marketing, mari.makkonen@canatu.com, +358 50 442 2343

Certified adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), tel. +46 (0) 8 588 685 70

About Canatu

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon.

Canatu's versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling more effective manufacturing of the most advanced chips, as well as film heaters for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu's patented CNT reactors and Dry DepositionTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University's Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has 145 full-time equivalent employees representing over 35 nationalities, with nearly 20% holding or pursuing doctorates. Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.