Canatu Oyj: Resolutions of Canatu Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

Canatu Plc Company release 16 April 2026 at 4:30 p.m. EEST

Resolutions of Canatu Plc's Annual General Meeting and the organizational meeting of the Board of Directors

Canatu Plc's Annual General Meeting, held in Helsinki today, 16 April 2026, adopted the Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2025.

Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend

The General Meeting resolved that no dividend is distributed for the financial period ended on 31 December 2025 and that the result for the financial period is recorded in the retained earnings account.

Board of Directors

The General Meeting resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be seven. In accordance with the company's Articles of Association, Lifeline SPAC I's sponsors have the right to appoint two Board members and the General Meeting therefore appoints the other five Board members. The company had received a notice from the sponsors, pursuant to which Timo Ahopelto and Tuomo Vähäpassi will continue as the sponsor representatives in the company's Board of Directors. The General Meeting resolved to re-elect Ari Ahola, Dino Nardicchio, Kai Seikku and Bernhard Stockmeyer as members of the Board of Directors and to elect Anette Engelhardt as a new member of the Board of the Directors until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The General Meeting resolved that the members of the Board of Directors are paid annual remuneration as follows: EUR 80,000 for the Chair of the Board and EUR 60,000 for each ordinary member of the Board. The annual remuneration will be paid to the Board members in proportion to the length of their term, so that for each month commencing until the next Annual General Meeting, an amount equal to the annual remuneration divided by twelve (12) shall accrue.

Further, the travel expenses of the Board members and other expenses directly related to their work are reimbursed in accordance with the company's current practice and each Board member receives a fee of EUR 3,000 for meetings held outside their continent of residence.

The organizational meeting of the Board of Directors held after the Annual General Meeting re-elected from among its members Timo Ahopelto as the Chair and Ari Ahola as the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Auditor

The General Meeting resolved to re-elect Authorized Public Accounting firm KPMG Oy Ab as the company's auditor until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Authorized Public Accountant Jussi Paski will continue as the principal auditor. The auditor's remuneration is paid in accordance with a reasonable invoice approved by the company.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of the company's own shares

The General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the repurchase of a maximum of 2,500,000 series A shares in one or several installments.

The price paid for the shares must be based on the price of the company's share on the multilateral trading facility such that the minimum price of any repurchased shares is the lowest market price of the share quoted on the multilateral trading facility during the term of validity of the authorization and the maximum price, correspondingly, the highest market price quoted on the multilateral trading facility during the term of validity of the authorization. The authorization can be used to develop the company's capital structure, finance or execute corporate acquisitions or other arrangements, implement incentive schemes for the management or key employees, or shares may be repurchased based on it to be otherwise transferred, cancelled or held by the company. The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on all other matters relating to the repurchase of the company's own shares, including the right to decide on repurchase otherwise than in proportion to the shares held by the shareholders.

The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2027.

Authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares

The General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve to issue in total a maximum of 2,500,000 series A shares through issuance of series A shares or special rights entitling to series A shares under Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act in one or several installments, against or without payment. Based on the authorization, either new shares or treasury shares held by the company may be issued.

The authorization can be used to develop the company's capital structure, widen the ownership base, finance or execute corporate acquisitions or other arrangements, implement incentive schemes for the management or key employees or for other purposes resolved by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors was authorized to decide on all other matters relating to the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares, including the right to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights.

The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2027.

Annual General Meeting minutes

The Annual General Meeting minutes will be available on the company's website at the address https://canatu.com/investors/governance/general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2026 as of 30 April 2026 at the latest.

Additional information

CEO Juha Kokkonen, tel. +358 405 430 367

Chair of the Board of Directors Timo Ahopelto, timo@lifelineventures.com

Certified adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), tel. +46 (0) 8 588 685 70

About Canatu

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon.

Canatu's versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling more effective manufacturing of the most advanced chips, as well as film heaters for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu's patented CNT reactors and Dry DepositionTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University's Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has 145 full-time equivalent employees representing over 35 nationalities, with nearly 20% holding or pursuing doctorates. Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.