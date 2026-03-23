Today, March 23, 2026, Fingerprint Cards AB ("Company" or "Fingerprint") disclosed a press release with information that Fingerprint and Precise Biometrics AB ("Precise") have adopted a joint merger plan, according to which Fingerprint will be absorbed by Precise. The merger is, inter alia, conditional upon approval by general meetings in each of the merging companies.

According to item 4.1.1 (d) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. The rule also applies in the event of a merger or a merger-like process.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares and equity rights shall be given observation status.

Company name: Fingerprint Cards AB

Shares Short name: FING B ISIN code: SE0026141665

Equity rights

Short name:



FING TO8 B ISIN code SE0023595525

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.