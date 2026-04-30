Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprint Cards applies for delisting of the Company's B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon completion of the merger with Precise Biometrics

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprint Cards") has today, in connection with the upcoming merger between Fingerprint Cards and Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise Biometrics") (the "Merger"), which was announced through a press release on 23 March 2026 and approved by extraordinary general meetings in both companies on 30 April 2026, submitted an application for delisting of the B shares of Fingerprint Cards from Nasdaq Stockholm. The delisting is conditional upon completion of the Merger.

The Merger is expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) on 15 July 2026, and the last day of trading in the B shares of Fingerprint Cards is therefore expected to be 13 July 2026. Please note that the aforementioned dates are indicative and may be subject to change. Upon registration of the Merger with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, Fingerprint Cards will be dissolved and its assets and liabilities transferred to Precise Biometrics, thereby completing the Merger. The shareholders in Fingerprint Cards will receive nine (9) new ordinary shares in Precise Biometrics for each share in Fingerprint Cards, irrespective of share class, outstanding at the completion of the Merger.

Further information regarding the detailed timeline for delivery of shares in Precise Biometrics as merger consideration to the shareholders of Fingerprint Cards will be communicated by Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards in due course.

For information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fpc.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

press@fpc.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions - trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs - power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).