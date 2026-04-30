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WKN: A3DMAZ | ISIN: SE0018013849 | Ticker-Symbol: PBC
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:34
0,137 Euro
-2,28 % -0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRECISE BIOMETRICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1520,15813:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
60 Leser
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Precise Biometrics AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB took place on Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Lund, Sweden. The following main resolutions were made.

Approval of the merger plan
The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the merger plan, dated March 23, 2026, which has been jointly adopted by the Boards of Directors of Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards. For more information about the merger, please refer to the information document published on Precise Biometrics' website.

Amendment of the articles of association
The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal and in order to adapt the articles of association for completion of the merger, to amend the limits of the share capital and number of shares in the articles of association, whereby the limits for the company's share capital are changed to not less than SEK 23,000,000 and not more than SEK 92,000,000 and the limits for the number of shares are changed to not less than 78,000,000 and not more than 312,000,000.

Issue of merger consideration

The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to issue not more than 68,272,083 new ordinary shares in Precise Biometrics as merger consideration. Such issue of shares will increase the share capital of Precise Biometrics by not more than SEK 20,481,624.9 to not more than SEK 44,020,923 in total. The shareholders registered in the share register of Fingerprint Cards on the date of the final registration of the merger with the Swedish Companies Registration Office will be entitled to receive merger consideration.

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO
E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometric security and identity management for physical and digital security. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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