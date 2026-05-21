Precise Biometrics AB: Report from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB

The Annual General Meeting of Precise Biometrics AB took place on Thursday, May 21, 2026 in Lund, Sweden. The following main decisions were made.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet etc.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group for the previous financial year. The Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the same period.

Allocation of the company's result

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2025 and that the Company's result shall be carried forward.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the Board shall comprise four members, with no deputies, and that the number of members of the Board for the period from once the merger with Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) has been finally registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting shall be six, with no deputies.

Torgny Hellström, Maria Rydén, Howard Ro and Victor Kuzmin were re-elected as Board members for the period up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Christian Lagerling and Adam Philpott were elected as new Board members with effect as from when the merger with Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Torgny Hellström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration for members of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting resolved that Board remuneration shall be paid in the amount of SEK 620,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 220,000 to each of the other members. The remuneration for committee work shall amount to SEK 110,000 to the chairman of the audit committee, SEK 55,000 to a member of the audit committee, and SEK 27,500 to a member and the chairman, respectively, of the remuneration committee. However, board remuneration shall not be paid to Board members that receive other remuneration or compensation from the Company.

Auditor

Ernst & Young Aktiebolag was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Authorised Public Accountant Martin Henriksson will be the auditor in charge. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Approval of the remuneration report

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report.

Authorisation to resolve on issue of ordinary shares

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on authorisation for the Board to, on one or several occasions for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue ordinary shares. The authorisation shall only be utilized to resolve on a rights issue of approximately 110 MSEK, in accordance with what the company has previously communicated in connection with the announcement of the proposed merger with Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

Authorisation to resolve on issue of warrants

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on authorisation for the Board to, on one or several occasions for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue warrants. The authorisation shall only be utilized to resolve on the issuance of warrants to holders of Fingerprint Cards' Series 2025:1 warrants, in accordance with what the company has previously communicated in connection with the announcement of the proposed merger with Fingerprint Cards AB (publ).

Authorisation to resolve on issue of ordinary shares and/or convertible instruments

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, on authorisation for the Board to, with or without deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, and on one or several occasions for the period up to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve to issue ordinary shares and/or convertible instruments regarding such shares corresponding to an increase of the Company's share capital with not more than 20 percent of the share capital as per the date of the resolution on the new issue with the support of this authorisation.

For further information, please contact

Torgny Hellström, Chariman of the Board

E-mail: torgny.hellstrom@precisebiometrics.com

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometric security and identity management for physical and digital security. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.