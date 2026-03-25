Precise Biometrics AB: Precise Biometrics launches Palm Access Pro for next-generation biometric access control

Precise Biometrics, a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity, today announced the launch of Palm Access Pro, its next-generation biometric solution for physical access control. The solution combines Precise's touchless palm authentication and anti-spoofing software with a flexible orchestration platform for multi-factor authentication (MFA), enabling secure and seamless access combining biometrics with mobile credentials.

Palm Access Pro strengthens security while delivering a frictionless user experience. The platform enables organizations to combine biometric palm authentication with mobile credentials, providing a modern and flexible approach to physical security and access control. With physical security as a shared strategic focus for both Precise and Fingerprint Cards AB, Palm Access Pro could also become a compelling offering in the context of the recently proposed merger plan.

The solution is built on a privacy-first architecture. The biometric palm template is securely stored on the user's mobile device and only shared in encrypted form when the person approaches a specific access point, ensuring strong privacy protection and robust security.

At the same time, Palm Access Pro enables a seamless and intuitive user experience. As a person approaches a building entrance, authentication is automatically initiated without requiring the user to interact with their phone. The user simply presents their palm to the scanner, combining convenience with an intentional action that enhances security and privacy.

Palm Access Pro is designed for several use cases and partners:

Access control platform providers - use the solution as a centralized engine orchestrating biometric authentication and multi-factor authentication.

- use the solution as a centralized engine orchestrating biometric authentication and multi-factor authentication. Access control solution vendors and system integrators - deploy Palm Access Pro as an additional factor in existing access control systems, to boost security and user experience.

and - deploy Palm Access Pro as an additional factor in existing access control systems, to boost security and user experience. Technology partners - such as sensor and scanner manufacturers - integrate the palm recognition algorithm or the full Palm Access Pro platform into their solutions.

Precise will also provide compatible palm scanners that enable partners to easily integrate Palm Access Pro into their offerings.

The solution will be showcased at the security trade show ISC West in Las Vegas, March 25-27.

Joakim Nydemark, CEO of Precise Biometrics, commented:

"Palm Access Pro represents an important step in expanding biometric authentication in the physical access domain. By combining advanced palm recognition, anti-spoofing and a flexible orchestration platform, we deliver strong privacy protection, robust security and the seamless user experience that modern workplaces and high-security environments demand."

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global pioneer in biometrics and cybersecurity. The offering includes algorithm products for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast) and biometric physical access (Precise Access).

Our premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities. Key focus areas include biometric authentication for mobile phones, laptops, security keys, logical access, vehicles, government biometric programs, as well as enterprise solutions for visitor management and biometric physical access.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.