Precise Biometrics AB: Positive adjusted EBITDA and merger create momentum

Financial report Q1 2026, Jan - Mar 2026

First quarter

Net sales totaled SEK 17.1 (20.0) million

EBITDA totaled SEK -1.4 (-1.7) million

The operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -5.8 (-7.1) million.

One-off items totaled SEK 2.0 (0) million, attributable to transaction costs for the merger with Fingerprint Cards AB

Adjusted EBITDA totaled SEK 0.6 (-1.7) million

Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled SEK -3.8 (-7.1) million

Earnings for the period totaled SEK -5.6 (-7.2) million

Earnings per share before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.07 (-0.09)

Cash flow from operations totaled SEK 3.9 (2.1) million

ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) at the end of the period was SEK 18.7 (18.4) million

Significant events during the quarter

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Precise Biometrics launches Palm Access Pro for next-generation biometric access control

Invitation to presentation of the proposed merger between Precise and Fingerprint Cards

Precise Biometrics and Fingerprint Cards to create a global leader in biometrics and identity

Precise showcases biometric physical access at ISC West together with Avigilon

Accelerated cloud-transformation and new customer wins for Precise Visit

Precise to speak at MOSIP Connect 2026

Age Back Co Stockholm selects Precise Access to deliver secure and seamless biometric entry for its members

Significant events after the end of the full-year period

Precise Biometrics publishes merger document regarding the merger with Fingerprint Cards

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting - approval of the merger plan

The Nomination Committee's Statement to the AGM 2026

Presentation and live Q&A

Precise has published a video interview with CEO Joakim Nydemark in connection with this report. The video is available on the Investor Relations page: precisebiometrics.com/investors/

The Company will also host a live Q&A on the day of the report. More information and a registration link to the Q&A session may be found on the Investor Relations page: precisebiometrics.com/investors/.

CEO Joakim Nydemark comments

"The merger with Fingerprint Cards marks an important strategic step for us and further strengthens our position through a more comprehensive offering, expanded commercial reach, and a more scalable foundation for future growth. At the same time, the first quarter demonstrates that we have built a business with strong cost control, clear operational discipline, and a strong offering. Despite a continued challenging market environment, we delivered both positive adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow, confirming our adaptability and positioning us well to realize synergies, accelerate growth, and create long-term value for our shareholders."

For further information, please contact

Joakim Nydemark, CEO

E-mail: joakim.nydemark@precisebiometrics.com

About Precise Biometrics

Precise Biometrics AB (publ) ("Precise") is a global leader in biometric security and identity management for physical and digital security. The offering includes algorithm products and biometric systems for fingerprint, facial, and palm recognition, along with turnkey solutions for biometric physical access (Precise Access) and visitor management (Precise Visit by EastCoast). The premium solutions enable secure and seamless access to data, mobile devices, premises, and trusted identities.

Precise operates through two business units, Digital Identity and Biometric Technologies, and the company has offices in Sweden (HQ in Lund), the US, South Korea, Taiwan, and China. Precise is a public company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (PREC). Learn more at www.precisebiometrics.com.

This information is information that Precise Biometrics is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-13 08:00 CEST.