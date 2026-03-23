LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE: A Successful World First for Natural Hydrogen Success of the PTH-2 well dedicated to natural hydrogen: FDE confirms new occurrences of natural hydrogen and accelerates the characterization of the basin

A Successful World First for Natural Hydrogen

Success of the PTH-2 well dedicated to natural hydrogen: FDE confirms new occurrences of natural hydrogen and accelerates the characterization of the basin

Pontpierre, France - 23 mars 2026 - La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), a local low-carbon energy producer, announces the successful completion of the PTH-2 deep drilling project, carried out as part of the REGALOR II research program, and confirms the significant presence of natural hydrogen in the subsurface of the Moselle department, Grand Est region.

Key takeaways :

PTH-2 drilling completed at 3,655 m: successful drilling dedicated to natural hydrogen, currently the deepest in the world

Natural hydrogen confirmed in numerous intervals, following up on the discovery made at Folschviller in 2023; 58 samples were collected directly at the surface during drilling

Comprehensive formation evaluation program: core sampling and in-depth logging

Leading technical partners involved in this project: RED Drilling, SLB, Baker Hughes, and Weatherford contributed their expertise to the drilling operations and associated services

Next steps :

Continuation of scientific work under the REGALOR II program to measure dissolved hydrogen concentrations and to test, in situ, the water-hydrogen separation tools developed in partnership with Solexperts and the GéoRessources laboratory, with support from Saint-Gobain

Acceleration of studies at the scale of the Exclusive Exploration Permit (PER) known as the "Trois Évêchés": preparation of upcoming appraisal wells to determine the extent, volume, and technical and economic conditions for developing the deposit

A strategic milestone for FDE and the natural hydrogen sector

Following the discovery of dissolved natural hydrogen ("white" or "native") at the Folschviller well in 2023, FDE launched the REGALOR II program with support from the Grand Est Region and the European Union to better understand the generation system of this carbon-free energy, assess its presence, and prepare the characterization steps necessary for any potential utilization.

Drilling of the PTH-2 well achieved all of the set objectives at a final depth of 3,655 meters :

Confirm and better understand the mechanisms governing the formation of dissolved hydrogen in the underground aquife

Measure key parameters, including the dynamics of this hydrogen's formation

Collect the data necessary for future certification work prior to potential industrial development

Evolve the detection probes into production tools patented by FDE and its partners

Confirm, understand, measure: key findings from the PTH-2 drilling project

This hydrogen-specific well, currently the deepest in the world, has confirmed the presence of natural hydrogen in numerous intervals of the sedimentary basin.

During this new phase of exploration, FDE identified several zones containing natural hydrogen and acquired a comprehensive set of geological data to better understand the mechanisms of formation and migration of this low-carbon energy source. This pioneering work has enabled the Group to strengthen its expertise and develop specific procedures-drilling, cleaning, casing retrieval, data acquisition, and sampling-designed to optimize future exploration campaigns in France and internationally. FDE thus aims to establish itself as a leading player in the exploration and production of natural hydrogen, thanks to its standardized approach.

Next steps: Continuation of REGALOR II, work on the Trois-Évêchés permit, and international expansion

By the end of April, the PTH-2 well will be equipped with the SYSMOG probe to conduct in-situ measurements of dissolved hydrogen concentration, and subsequently with the SYSPROG probe to test membranes designed to separate hydrogen and water at depth. At the same time, after obtaining the European largest exclusive research permit for natural hydrogen-known as the "3 évêchés" and covering an area of 2,254 km²- FDE will be able to study the entire basin to delineate its extent, assess its potential, and begin preparatory work for an initial certification targeted for 2027.

FDE's progress has attracted interest from other regions and several countries. The Group has therefore initiated discussions aimed at launching research programs tailored to local conditions in Germany, Luxembourg, and the former mining basin of Pas-de-Calais.

Finally, building on this success, FDE is launching its program to assess the potential of its permits in a particularly promising area in the United States, in the state of Kansas, where the Group plans to deploy its SYSMOG and SYSPROG tools in upcoming wells starting in the second half of 2026.

Next announcement :

H1 results 2026, on March 24th, 2026 after market close

La Française de l'Énergie is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME

Reuters code: FDE.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP Press contact

contact@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51 Investor Relations

ir@francaisedelenergie.fr

+ 33 (0)3 87 04 34 51

About La Française de l'Énergie (FDE)

FDE is an independent multi-energy producer dedicated to achieving Net Zero. As a specialist in short supply chains and the circular economy, FDE draws on its expertise spanning engineering, energy production and CO ? storage to provide energy solutions that combine carbon footprint reduction with improved resilience of the ecosystems concerned.

For further information, please visit https://wwws.francaisedelenergie.fr/

https://wwws.linkedin.com/company/francaise-de-l'energie

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of FDE and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include indications regarding the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects and trends concerning its operating results, financial position and cash position. Although these indications are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties, meaning that actual results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the documents filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and available on FDE's website (www.francaisedelenergie.fr). The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Group's current views as at the date of this document. Unless required by law, the Group expressly disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking information in light of new information or future developments.

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