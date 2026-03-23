Pluxee N.V.: Disclosure Fiscal 2026/20 Of Transactions On Treasury Shares

Regulated information

Paris, March 23, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/20 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: March 16 to March 20, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 43 500 10,5251 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 31 500 10,5093 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 10,5170 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 39 201 10,7073 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 32 198 10,7616 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 4 500 10,6772 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 48 170 10,4047 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 29 323 10,4103 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 400 10,3587 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 45 959 10,2286 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 32 779 10,2242 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 262 10,2356 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 43 500 10,3680 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 33 500 10,3489 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 000 10,3377 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

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