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WKN: A4017D | ISIN: NL0015001W49 | Ticker-Symbol: RV1
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 11:51
10,180 Euro
+0,99 % +0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUXEE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUXEE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,54010,63019:30
10,53010,63019:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pluxee N.V.: Disclosure Fiscal 2026/20 Of Transactions On Treasury Shares

Regulated information

Paris, March 23, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/20 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: March 16 to March 20, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Mar-26NL0015001W4943 50010,5251XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Mar-26NL0015001W4931 50010,5093DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Mar-26NL0015001W495 50010,5170TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Mar-26NL0015001W4939 20110,7073XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Mar-26NL0015001W4932 19810,7616DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Mar-26NL0015001W494 50010,6772TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Mar-26NL0015001W4948 17010,4047XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Mar-26NL0015001W4929 32310,4103DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Mar-26NL0015001W495 40010,3587TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Mar-26NL0015001W4945 95910,2286XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Mar-26NL0015001W4932 77910,2242DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Mar-26NL0015001W495 26210,2356TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Mar-26NL0015001W4943 50010,3680XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Mar-26NL0015001W4933 50010,3489DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Mar-26NL0015001W495 00010,3377TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.