Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Confirms Copper Creek Mineralization

Aggressive follow up drill plan to follow, with maiden Star North hole confirming porphyry-style alteration and sulphide vectoring, and Copper Creek drill hole CC-25-001 offering 57.0m of 0.614% CuEq within 111.0m of 0.348% CuEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to report assay results and geological observations from the first drill holes completed at two satellite targets within its flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia.

Inaugural drill holes CC-25-001 at Copper Creek and SN-25-001 at Star North (Figures 1 to 3) were drilled outside the Star Main zone to test strong coincident soil, mapping, and IP-magnetic anomalies and to provide the first subsurface vectors toward additional porphyry centres across the broader property.

Figure 1-Copper Creek and Star North 2025 Phase 2 drilling

Highlights

Copper Creek drilling confirms porphyry mineralization as broad structurally controlled copper-gold mineralization in a historically drilled but under-tested target area approximately 2.5 km southeast of Star Main.

Drilling confirms 1970's drill results which showed extensive copper and gold.

CC-25-001 intersected 111.00m of 0.348% CuEq (0.178% Cu and 0.167 g/t Au) from 40.00m. Including 57.00m of 0.614% CuEq (0.313% Cu and 0.294 g/t Au) from 76.00m. Including 15.00m of 0.779% CuEq (0.416% Cu and 0.355 g/t Au) from 76.00m.

Star North confirms a large, fertile porphyry-style alteration system beneath a coincident Cu-Au-in-soil and IP chargeability anomaly approximately 1 km northeast of Star Main.

Locations are now a top priority targets for 2026 expansion of geophysical target.

Fully funded 2026 campaign planning underway.

"These inaugural satellite holes are important because they show that Star is not just a single-zone story centered on Star Main," said Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper. "Copper Creek has now delivered a strong first-pass drill result, while Star North shows the right alteration and sulphide signatures to justify aggressive follow-up. Together they reinforce our view that the Star Project has the scale and geological ingredients to support multiple mineralized centers."

Copper Creek and Star North were advanced during the 2025 season as high-priority satellite targets surrounding Star Main. Copper Creek is centered on a 550 m by 1,000 m Cu-Au soil anomaly associated with strong IP chargeability and extensive malachite-azurite gossans, and historical 1970s drilling returned encouraging copper intercepts. Star North is defined by a 500 m by 1,000 m Cu-Au-in-soil anomaly coincident with a strong IP chargeability high and was refined through 2025 mapping and 119 rock samples, including semi-massive chalcopyrite grab samples returning 17.6% Cu and 0.942 g/t Au and 3.21% Cu. Together, these targets represent the next stage in testing Star Copper's emerging porphyry cluster model beyond the Star Main zone.

The Copper Creek hole returned the stronger inaugural result and provides direct confirmation that the historical mineralized corridor remains intact. SN-25-001 returned lower overall grades, but it successfully intersected the intrusive-volcanic architecture, patchy potassic overprint, and sulphide-bearing vein systems expected in a fertile porphyry environment. The Company believes the two holes together materially improve targeting confidence for 2026 follow-up drilling at both satellite areas.

Table 1 - Star Main Phase 2 Drill Composite Results. Star Copper 2026

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) CuEq (%) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Category CC-25-001 40.00 151.00 111.00 0.348 0.178 0.167 Structural / Hypogene including 76.00 133.00 57.00 0.614 0.313 0.294 Structural / Hypogene including 76.00 91.00 15.00 0.779 0.416 0.355 Structural / Hypogene SN-25-001 9.00 402.00 393.00 0.039 0.030 0.009 Hypogene / Vectoring including 177.00 402.00 225.00 0.051 0.040 0.011 Hypogene / Vectoring including 177.00 294.00 117.00 0.068 0.055 0.013 Hypogene / Vectoring including 246.00 294.00 48.00 0.095 0.076 0.019 Hypogene / Vectoring

Table 1 Footnotes: (1) Widths reported are drill widths, true thicknesses are unknown. (2) All assay intervals represent length-weighted averages. (3) Copper equivalent (CuEQ) calculations use metal prices of: Cu US$5.60/lb, and Au US$4350/oz., and conceptual recoveries of: Cu 80%, and Au 80%. Conversion of metals to an equivalent copper grade based on these metal prices is relative to the copper price per unit mass factored by conceptual recoveries for those metals normalized to the conceptualized copper recovery. The metal equivalencies for each metal are added to the copper grade. The general formula for this is: CuEQ% = Cu% + ((Au g/t * Au $ g.*Au Recovery) / (Cu $/t. * 22.046 *Cu Recovery))

Table 2-Collar Table - UTM Zone 9N NAD83. Star Copper 2026

Hole ID UTM Easting UTM Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CC-25-001 341181 6456422 902 262 -45 151 SN-25-001 340487 6459084 1163 131 -45 402

Figure 2-Copper Creek DDH CC-25-001 Drill Results A-B Cross Section. Star Copper 2026







Figure 3- Star North DDH SN-25-001 Drill Results C-D Cross Section. Star Copper 2026

Hole CC-25-001 (completed Oct 21, 2025)

CC-25-001 was drilled from the steep Copper Creek gully to test and characterize copper and gold mineralization reported in historical 1970s drilling within a broader 550 m by 1,000 m Cu-Au soil anomaly. The hole was collared at 341181E, 6456422N, elevation 902 m, and drilled west at azimuth 262 degrees and dip -45 degrees to a total depth of 151 m. After casing, the hole intersected a strongly deformed volcanic-sedimentary package dominated by andesite ash tuff, andesite lithic tuff, cherty laminated siltstone, lesser sandstone, and a late trachyte dyke. Alteration is dominated by chlorite-epidote with local silica and weak potassic overprint, particularly in sheared and brecciated intervals.

Copper mineralization in CC-25-001 is associated with intense shearing, brecciation, and quartz-epidote-sulphide veining. Chalcopyrite occurs as blebs, fine disseminations, and vein-hosted sulphides together with pyrite and local pyrrhotite, including stronger semi-massive sulphide development around 110.7 m to 113.15 m and broad mineralization from 76 m to 133 m. The hole confirms continuity of historical copper mineralization at Copper Creek and, importantly, provides a first drill vector toward the broader porphyry-style source believed to feed mineralization in the drainage.

Hole SN-25-001 (completed Nov 6, 2025)

SN-25-001 was the first drill hole completed at the Star North target, approximately 1 km northeast of Star Main. The hole was collared at 340487E, 6459084N, elevation 1163 m, drilled at azimuth 131 degrees and dip -45 degrees, and reached a total depth of 402 m. It tested the core of a strong IP chargeability anomaly and coincident Cu-Au-in-soil trend defined by 2025 mapping and rock sampling. Drilling intersected an interlayered intrusive-volcanic sequence consisting of augite-plagioclase porphyry, quartz monzodiorite, andesite ash tuff, and long intervals of plagioclase tablet porphyry cut by multiple generations of fracture-controlled veins.

Alteration in SN-25-001 is dominated by quartz-sericite-chlorite with periodic potassic (K-feldspar) development, strongest in quartz monzodiorite intervals and around local vein selvages and replacement bands. Chalcopyrite is present as rare blebs, fine disseminations, and in narrow pyrite-epidote-quartz-carbonate veins, with the strongest assay response developed in the 246 m to 294 m interval within altered plagioclase tablet porphyry. Although the inaugural hole returned modest grades overall, it confirms the presence of a fertile porphyry-style system at Star North and provides important vectoring information for follow-up drilling in 2026.

Key Takeaways

CC-25-001 confirms that Copper Creek hosts broad, structurally controlled copper-gold mineralization and validates the target as a priority satellite discovery opportunity outside Star Main.

SN-25-001 confirms the intrusive-volcanic architecture, patchy potassic alteration, and sulphide-bearing vein system expected in a fertile porphyry environment at Star North.

The two inaugural satellite holes materially improve targeting confidence and support a broader porphyry cluster model across the entire Star Project.

Both Copper Creek and Star North remain open and will be prioritized for aggressive follow-up drilling and target expansion in 2026.

To find out more, visit our website and watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/.

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District (watch our videos https://starcopper.com/media/). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com to watch our selection of videos at https://starcopper.com/media/, and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn.

More information regarding the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's 'Star Project' and the potential thereof, the use of proceeds from both the LIFE Offering and FT Offering, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-confirms-copper-creek-mineralization-1151068