

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA), a rail transport systems manufacturer, on Tuesday said it has secured a 380 million euros contract to upgrade and refurbish the Skyway automated people mover (APM) system at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston.



The contract includes construction of a new operations control center, upgrades to automatic train control using Urbalis and communications systems, supply of 16 Innovia APM R vehicles, modernisation of station doors across all terminals, and 15 years of operations and maintenance, supported by a dedicated 48-person team.



The renewed Skyway system is expected to reduce service disruptions and enhance passenger experience at one of the busiest airports in the United States, which handled more than 48 million passengers last year and is undergoing a major expansion, Alstom said.



'This next-generation APM will deliver more reliable, seamless travel for millions of passengers every year. We are proud to continue our long partnership with IAH and to help shape the future of airport mobility together,' said Michael Keroulle, President of Alstom Americas.



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