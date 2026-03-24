Hoist Finance AB: HoistSpar launches in Spain - award-winning fixed-rate savings accounts with attractive terms

We open HoistSpar Spain. From today, savers in Spain can open fixed-rate savings accounts in euros with competitive terms, smoothly online, via www.hoistspar.es.

HoistSpar Spain offers fixed-rate savings accounts with terms ranging from 3 to 24 months, designed for savers looking for a secure and easily accessible option for their savings. It is easy to get started and the entire process, from opening an account to managing your savings, can be handled online.

"With HoistSpar, we want to make saving simple, secure and accessible. We have an efficient digital platform, and customers also always have the option of receiving personal assistance via our customer service. HoistSpar has been in operation since 2009, and we currently have over 100,000 active savers across six European countries. We are delighted to now be able to welcome also Spanish savers," says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Savings with HoistSpar are covered by the Swedish government deposit guarantee scheme. Further information, current interest rates and terms and conditions are available at www.hoistspar.es. HoistSpar is part of Hoist Finance.

We warmly welcome all savers to HoistSpar!



Current interest rate offers in Spain

Term Interest rates offer for deposits in EUR in Spain as of 24 March 2026 3 months 2.00 per cent 6 months 2.05 per cent 12 months 2.60 per cent 24 months 2.70 per cent

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

About Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance is an asset manager specialised in non-performing loans. For more than 30 years, we have invested in and managed debt portfolios. We are a partner to international banks and financial institutions across Europe, acquiring their non-performing loan portfolios. We are also a partner to consumers and smaller companies in a debt situation, creating long-term sustainable repayment plans enabling them to honour their commitments. We are a regulated credit market company under the supervision of the SFSA, present in 14 European countries. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, visit www.hoistfinance.com.

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