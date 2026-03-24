Findings show German SMEs digitizing with caution and confidence, combining strong cybersecurity, rapid AI adoption, and resilience amid economic and talent pressures

Security-first digitization: 61% of German SMEs have invested in cybersecurity and 90% feel prepared for upcoming regulation

Hybrid IT dominates: 51% use hybrid environments but 15% remain fully on-premise, among Europe's highest

AI is mainstream: 81% of German SMEs use AI weekly or daily

Economic and talent pressure: 42% cite rising costs as their top concern and 45% struggle to find skilled talent.

Smarter outsourcing: 80% of SMEs outsource at least one function to a professional service provider.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced the findings of its inaugural Future Ready Business report, revealing that German small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are pursuing a security-first approach to digital transformation. The study shows strong investment in cybersecurity, widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI), and a clear preference for hybrid technology deployment. German SMEs are modernizing at a measured but strategic pace, with more than half (51%) now operating hybrid IT environments. Notably, 15% remain fully on-premise, among the highest levels in Europe, reflecting long-standing priorities around data sovereignty, security, and risk management.

"German SMEs are a notable example in Europe of disciplined, secure digital transformation," said Bas Kniphorst, Executive Vice Present Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe. "Their preference for hybrid architectures and strong cybersecurity investment is a strategic choice that reflects a deep commitment to control, resilience, and long-term value creation. With AI usage already among the highest in Europe, Germany is scaling technology in a way that is both ambitious and responsible. This research confirms what we see across the region: security-first digitization is becoming a competitive differentiator for Europe's most forward-thinking SMEs."

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain.

Security-first modernization: Germany's distinctive path

Germany's digitization journey is shaped by pragmatism and risk management. The dominant hybrid deployment model reflects a strong desire for both scalability and control, with SMEs moving steadily toward cloud-based tools while maintaining robust on-premise systems for sensitive data and compliance-heavy functions.

Cybersecurity has been a top priority over the last three years, with 61% of SMEs investing in strengthened data protection measures. This security-first mindset is reinforced by high compliance confidence: 90% of SMEs report feeling ready to meet upcoming regulatory requirements. Together, these factors have built a strong foundation for adopting advanced technologies and AI-powered tools. This will be particularly relevant as Germany's phased move to mandatory electronic invoicing increases system connectivity and data exposure in support of closing VAT gaps and digitizing tax infrastructure.

AI moves from experimentation to everyday operations

The research shows that 81% use AI weekly or daily, placing Germany among Europe's most advanced SME AI adopters. Use cases are increasingly focused on practical outcomes, including analytics, reporting, automation, research support, and real-time financial insights.

Almost four in five (78%) SMEs plan to increase AI investment over the next three years, reflecting growing confidence in its ability to boost productivity.

Rising costs, talent shortages, and smarter operating models

German SMEs continue to face significant economic pressure. Around 42% cite rising costs as their top concern. Talent shortages are equally significant, affecting 45% of SMEs. To maintain productivity, many businesses are turning to technology for its operational benefits, including improved efficiency, cost savings, and greater scalability.

At the same time, targeted outsourcing is becoming a key resilience lever. Eight in ten (80%) of SMEs outsource at least one function to a professional service provider, retaining control of routine tasks while relying on advisors for technical and compliance critical-work. Functions such as payroll (40%), legal services (36%), bookkeeping (31%), and accounting (23%) are frequently outsourced. These arrangements ease pressure on internal teams and support long-term advisory relationships, an increasingly important asset in a constrained labour market.

"German SMEs are realistic about the pressures they face, but they are also very clear about what works. Businesses in Germany are protecting margins by automating compliance, strengthening cash-flow forecasting, and using AI where it delivers measurable returns, not experimentation for its own sake", said Stefan Wahle, Vice President General Manager Region North, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "In a tight labour market, outsourcing specialist tasks and investing in secure, hybrid technology models is helping the German Mittelstand stay compliant, productive and resilient without overextending their teams."

Notes to Editors

About the Future Ready Business report

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, examining how businesses are responding to economic volatility, regulatory change, talent constraints, and digital transformation across Europe. All participating organizations had fewer than 250 employees.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

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