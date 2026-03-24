Financial discipline, ongoing cyber security investment and selective AI adoption shape business decision-making in Sweden

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today released its inaugural Future Ready Business report, revealing that businesses in Sweden are combining extensive outsourcing, hybrid technology environments and measured investment in AI to remain resilient, competitive and financially disciplined in one of Europe's highest cost markets. The research shows that 85% of Swedish companies outsource at least one business function. More than half outsource bookkeeping (58%), accounting (55%) and payroll (53%), the highest rates in Europe, reflecting a deliberate strategy to keep internal teams lean while accessing specialist expertise as needed.

"Swedish businesses are making deliberate, evidence led choices," said Kristina Lagerstedt, Country Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Sweden. "High levels of outsourcing, widespread hybrid architectures and regular AI use all points to a market that understands the potential of technology but refuses to compromise on financial discipline or security. Practical steps such as upskilling employees in AI, strengthening cyber hygiene, and working closely with trusted advisors can help companies extract real value from technology."

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 businesses across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain.

Key Findings Future Ready Business Report

Only 15% of Swedish companies report extremely high loyalty to their professional service providers, the lowest level across Europe, highlighting a results driven mindset.

A clear majority (71%) operate hybrid technology environments, the highest rate across all EU markets surveyed, balancing cloud solutions with on-premise systems to retain control, flexibility and security. Only 15% of businesses have migrated fully to the cloud.

Half of companies (51%) report a lack of digital skills or training as a barrier to technology adoption.

AI is already embedded in daily operations, with 54% of Swedish businesses using AI tools weekly or daily. Future investment plans remain cautious, with more than a third (38%) expecting their investment in AI to remain the same over the next three years.

Nearly half of Swedish companies (49%) have upgraded cyber security protections and more than a third (38%) are planning upgrades in the year ahead.

Economic conditions and rising operating costs are cited as the top challenge by 55% of businesses, while 45% point to cash-flow risk and competitive pressure as critical issues in the year ahead.

Only 69% of Swedish companies feel prepared for regulatory changes, well below countries such as Belgium and Germany.

Notes to Editors

About the Future Ready Business report

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, examining how businesses are responding to economic volatility, regulatory change, talent constraints, and digital transformation across Europe. All participating organizations had fewer than 250 employees.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324243158/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com

Shannon Wherry

Corporate Affairs Communications Associate Director

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office/Mobile: 1 (972) 209-2797

Shannon.Wherry@wolterskluwer.com