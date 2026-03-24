Belgian SMEs lead Europe in cloud adoption, with high AI usage accelerating digital maturity

34% of Belgian SMEs operate fully in the cloud, the highest rate among surveyed EU countries

Three in four Belgian SMEs (75%) now use AI tools daily or weekly

69% of SMEs plan to increase or significantly increase AI investment over the next three years

Nine in ten (91%) of Belgian SME leaders feel positive about their company's future

Almost half (48%) face talent attraction and retention challenges

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced the findings of its inaugural Future Ready Businessreport, revealing that Belgian SMEs have become a digital frontrunner in Europe, surpassing larger economies in cloud adoption, e-invoicing readiness and overall digital maturity. With more than a third (34%) of SMEs operating fully in the cloud, Belgium records the highest rate of full cloud deployment among surveyed countries, ahead of the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden. This leadership reflects a decisive shift toward scalable, flexible digital infrastructure, reinforced by strong e-invoicing readiness and accelerating adoption of advanced technologies across the SME sector.

"Belgium has become one of Europe's most digitally mature SME ecosystems. Cloud-first adoption and an openness to AI are giving SMEs a clear competitive edge," says Bas Kniphorst, EVP MD at Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting Europe. "SMEs are not just adapting to new requirements like e-invoicing, they are embracing digitalization as a path to resilience and growth. This combination of digital leadership and smart operational models is moving Belgium closer to the forefront of Europe's SME digital transformation."

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 SMEs across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain.

E-Invoicing mandate sparks wave of digital transformation

Belgian SMEs have made rapid progress in digital transformation, outpacing many European peers. Belgium stands out as a cloud forward-market, with 34% of SMEs operating in a fully cloud-based environment, the highest proportion among surveyed EU countries. Almost half (46%) use hybrid setups, combining cloud and on-premise systems, showing that while full cloud migration is advanced, most SMEs are still balancing legacy systems with modern tools.

Over the past three years, Belgian SMEs have increased digital documentation collection and ingestion and adopted e-invoicing solutions, further accelerated by Belgium's January 2026 application of the ViDA mandate (EU). This has driven wider use of automated financial workflows and strengthened digital maturity across sectors. Digital tools are increasingly viewed as engines of efficiency, with just under one third (29%) quoting productivity gains as the primary benefit of digitalisation.

Belgium's strong cloud foundation is also supporting resilience and cybersecurity. More than half (54%) of SMEs plan to upgrade cybersecurity measures in the next year.

Three in four Belgian SMEs now using AI regularly

AI adoption has accelerated rapidly across Belgium. Three in four SMEs (75%) now use AI tools daily or weekly, and 69% plan to increase or significantly increase their AI investments over the next three years. This momentum is underpinned by Belgium's strong cloud foundation, which enables scalable and responsible AI deployment. When making technology decisions, Belgian SMEs increasingly rely on technology providers (68%) and AI powered online research (36%), reflecting a broader shift toward data-driven operations.

"After years of regulatory and technological change, a sense of 'new-technology fatigue' is understandable but standing still is not an option", says Marie Costers, VP General Manager Clearfacts, Clearnox, Codabox, and Flowin for Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe. "Used thoughtfully, AI can reduce repetitive work, accelerate workflows and ease pressure on scarce talent. With strong digital foundations already in place, Belgian SMEs are well positioned to build on their momentum, and to remain the stable, beating heart of the Belgian economy."

Regulatory readiness and smart outsourcing help SMEs navigate rising costs

Belgian SMEs continue to operate in a challenging economic environment marked by rising costs and persistent cash-flow pressures, with 34% citing economic conditions as a top barrier to growth. Despite these headwinds, nine in ten (91%) of business leaders feel positive about their company's future.

Talent pressures remain significant, with 48% of SMEs reporting challenges in attracting and retaining skilled employees. Outsourcing also plays a meaningful role in the Belgian SME landscape, with many organisations choosing to rely on external partners for specialised functions. Bookkeeping (43%), accounting (33%) and HR (26%) are among the most commonly outsourced functions. Notably, 74% of Belgian SMEs report high loyalty to their service providers, underscoring a business culture built on long-term partnerships and trust.

Together, the findings of the Future Ready Business report highlight a Belgian SME sector that is adapting quickly, investing selectively and strengthening its digital foundations positioning itself as one of Europe's most future ready SME markets.

Notes to Editors

About the Future Ready Business report

The Future Ready Business report draws on insights from more than 1,000 small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) across Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Italy, and Spain, examining how businesses are responding to economic volatility, regulatory change, talent constraints, and digital transformation across Europe. All participating organisations had fewer than 250 employees.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324796903/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com

Shannon Wherry

Corporate Affairs Communications Associate Director

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office/Mobile: 1 (972) 209-2797

Shannon.Wherry@wolterskluwer.com