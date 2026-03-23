Voltalia's consensus as of March 23, 2026

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, code ISIN: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, publishes the equity analysts' consensus, as of March 23, 2026.

in millions of euros 20251 20262

(average) 2026

(maximum) 2026

(minimum) 2026

(median) Turnover 588 605 625 577 606 of which Energy Sales 316 - - - - of which Renvolt 229 - - - - of which Voltalia Hub 43 - - - - EBITDA 211 223 247 209 220 of which Development 16 - - - - of which Energy Sales 187 - - - - of which Renvolt 20 - - - - of which Voltalia Hub 6 - - - - of which corporate costs -18 - - - - Depreciations, amort. and provisi. -142 -134 -124 -140 -136 Non recurrent -66 -1 0 -4 0 EBIT 4 89 109 72 87 Financial result -83 -89 -71 -110 -88 Taxes -25 -10 0 -25 -8 Discontinued activities -28 - - - - Net income -132 -1 12 -21 0 Minority Interests 3 2 4 0 1 Net income (group share) -128 0 12 -21 3 Capex 459 292 384 50 319 Free Cash-Flow -266 -84 187 -205 -111 Gross debt 2,492 - - - - Cash and equivalents 315 - - - - Net debt 2,178 2,225 2,471 1,957 2,231 Capacity in operation and in construction (in MW) 3,554 3,788 4,140 3,612 3,613 ow in operation (in MW) 2,913 3,341 3,691 3,071 3,262 ow in construction (in MW) 641 447 542 350 450

As a reminder, following the release of the 2025 full year results3 and the 2026 operational and financial objectives, equity analysts' estimates take into account the following assumptions:

a more conservative EUR/BRL exchange rate (note that the closing exchange rate as of December 31, 2025 was 6.43) ?

a level of curtailment that could have a potential impact around 35 million euros on EBITDA

the gradual commissioning to reach full capacity by 2026 of plants that began production at the end of 2025: Sarimay Solar (126 MW), Bolobedu (148 MW)

Note: The consensus is established by Voltalia based on the estimates of equity analysts covering the company as of March 23, 2026. These estimates reflect the opinions of analysts only and do not constitute a forecast or projection by Voltalia or its management. By publishing this consensus, Voltalia does not validate or adhere to the information, conclusions or recommendations derived from it.

Next on the agenda: Q1 2026 turnover, April 23, 2026 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com, Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.6 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 12 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.







With more than 1900 employees in 15 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.







Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Press Relations Seitosei.Actifin

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

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1 2025 results published. March 12, 2026 press release.

2 2026 consensus based on six equity analysts' contributions.

3 March 12, 2026 press release.