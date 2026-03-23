Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.: Kratos Selected by SKY Perfect JSAT as Strategic Partner for 5G NTN Satellite Ground System

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a technology company specializing in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, today announced that it has been selected by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY Perfect JSAT) to develop and validate the 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) ground system for SKY Perfect JSAT's Universal NTN initiative. Through this engagement, Kratos will support the technical validation and early-stage implementation of software-based 5G NTN ground infrastructure as part of SKY Perfect JSAT's broader NTN strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

The satellite industry is looking to 5G NTN as the future of seamless connectivity because it transforms satellites from specialized infrastructure into mainstream components of global mobile networks. Under increasing competitive pressure and demand for global broadband, 5G offers satellite operators and service providers the ability to expand their market and reduce costs to unlock new opportunities that were not possible in earlier generations of satellite technology. Kratos and SKY Perfect JSAT are collaborating to establish a foundation for phased validation and future co-innovation for 5G NTN in alignment with evolving 3GPP standards and the global 5G ecosystem.

"Satellite and terrestrial networks must advance together to realize the full potential of 5G, and that calls for partners who share our commitment to open architectures and global standards," said Mr. Yuma Minowa, General Manager of the Universal NTN Strategy Division at SKY Perfect JSAT. "At this stage, we see strong potential in Kratos' OpenSpace software-based architecture, particularly in terms of flexibility and scalability, as we move into the early phases of our NTN strategy. Our current focus is on initial validation and interoperability, starting from entity-based integration. We maintain a longer-term perspective on how 5G NTN could enable broader coverage, seamless roaming features, and new use cases across industries. Through phased validation and implementation, we aim to contribute to the maturation of 5G NTN technologies and the broader ecosystem together with the industry."

OpenSpace enables satellite operators to adopt a standards-based, software-defined network architecture that supports interoperability, multi-vendor environments, and large-scale deployment, while maintaining compatibility with existing VSAT systems. By delivering 5G NR (New Radio) capabilities in software, Kratos provides a flexible and low-risk approach to ground system evolution, supporting early experimentation and future operational scalability for NTN use cases.

"Our work with SKY Perfect JSAT is about shaping the future of global connectivity. As the industry moves into 5G NTN, operators need ground systems that are as dynamic and software-driven as the networks they're joining," commented Greg Quiggle, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Kratos. "Virtualization gives SKY Perfect JSAT the agility to scale, adapt, and innovate at the pace 5G demands. Together, we're building a 5G NTN system that positions SKY Perfect JSAT to lead in a world where satellite and terrestrial networks operate as one."

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos' OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace digitizers for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system supporting multiple applications from Earth Observation and Remote Sensing to satellite communications. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit: www.kratosspace.com/virtual-ground/platform.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology, products, system and software company addressing the defense, national security, and commercial markets. Kratos makes true internally funded research, development, capital and other investments, to rapidly develop, produce and field solutions that address our customers' mission critical needs and requirements. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we seek to utilize proven, leading edge approaches and technology, not unproven bleeding edge approaches or technology, with Kratos' approach designed to reduce cost, schedule and risk, enabling us to be first to market with cost effective solutions. We believe that Kratos is known as an innovative disruptive change agent in the industry, a company that is an expert in designing products and systems up front for successful rapid, large quantity, low-cost future manufacturing which is a value add competitive differentiator for our large traditional prime system integrator partners and also to our government and commercial customers. Kratos intends to pursue program and contract opportunities as the prime or lead contractor when we believe that our probability of win (PWin) is high and any investment required by Kratos is within our capital resource comfort level. We intend to partner and team with a large, traditional system integrator when our assessment of PWin is greater or required investment is beyond Kratos' comfort level. Kratos' primary business areas include virtualized ground systems for satellites and space vehicles including software for command & control (C2) and telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C), jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems, advanced vehicles and rocket systems, propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, space craft and launch systems, C5ISR and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, satellite, counter UAS, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual & augmented reality training systems for the warfighter. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 28, 2025, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

Press Contact:

Claire Cantrell

claire.cantrell@kratosdefense.com

Investor Information:

877-934-4687

investor@kratosdefense.com