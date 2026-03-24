

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WH Group Limited (WHGLY) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.567 billion, or $0.122 per share. This compares with $1.612 billion, or $0.1256 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $28.026 billion from $25.941 billion last year.



WH Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.567 Bln. vs. $1.612 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.122 vs. $0.1256 last year. -Revenue: $28.026 Bln vs. $25.941 Bln last year.



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