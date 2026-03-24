AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by the AECI Limited Long Term Incentive Scheme
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1924/002590/06
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI)
DEALINGS IN SECURITIESBY THE AECI LIMITED LONG TERM INCENTIVE SCHEME (SCHEME)
In accordance with paragraphs 6.78 to 6.90 of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following acquisitions of AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the Scheme (Acquisitions):
Date
Number of Shares
Volume weighted average price (VWAP) / Price per Share
High Price
Low Price
Value
19 March 2026
9 997
R111.6754
R113.93
R111.26
R1 116 418.73
20 March 2026
52 800
R112.6127
R115.01
R112.52
R5 945 952.78
23 March 2026
71 350
R112.9172
R114.43
R111.51
R8 056 639.72
The Acquisitions (in respect of which the Scheme has a direct beneficial interest) were executed on-market. Clearance to deal was obtained in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements.
Woodmead, Sandton
24 March 2026
Equity Sponsor: One Capital
Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited