Infobip's platform and T-Mobile's network APIs aim to strengthen security and mitigate fraudulent mobile activity.

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip is extending security measures for enterprise customers as a go-to-market partner. Now, T-Mobile's network APIs works seamlessly with Infobip's platform to enhance user verification with the goal of reducing fraudulent activity.

Consumer trust in mobile communications has steeply declined over the years amid rising cybercrime and fraudulent mobile activity, renewing urgency for telecom providers to prioritize advanced security measures at scale. Network APIs make it possible for developers to communicate with various telecom operators to verify device possession and authenticate user identities in-app while delivering the secure and simplified end user experience consumers want.

Interacting with different telecom networks has long been challenging for enterprises, as each operator historically presented distinct, custom APIs complicating integration, app development, and scale. CAMARA Open Gateway APIs are changing this by establishing a common standard across MNOs, aggregators, and developers, removing a critical barrier and making telecom capabilities far more accessible. By integrating T-Mobile's advanced network APIs with Infobip's omnichannel platform, enterprises can deploy a seamless solution that enhances verification and fraud prevention capabilities for partners and end customers.

"Staying ahead of the increasingly complex and evolving cybercrime landscape has long been a priority as one of the largest telecom providers," said Dirk Mosa, SVP, Spectrum, Wholesale Roaming at T-Mobile. "We are committed to empowering businesses with Network APIs that mitigate mobile fraud and keep digital experiences secure, meeting the expectations of today's digitally savvy consumers."

"T-Mobile is strengthening its business offering for partners and end customers by partnering with a GSMA Open Gateway-certified company, Infobip, to offer network APIs through a reliable and safe platform," said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA. "Network APIs can play a crucial role in helping enterprises increase security and reduce fraudulent activity. So, the GSMA is proud to see these leading organizations unify their efforts and capabilities to tackle these challenges together from North America to the rest of the world."

Infobip boasts a robust partner network with global carriers, working with mobile network operators, MVNOs, and ISPs to deliver unmatched secure conversational experiences for telco companies' enterprise and SMB customers.

"The influx of fraudulent activity carried over mobile networks is heightening the need for businesses and their networks to fortify their security capabilities, from authentication processes to verifying user accounts," said Marcelo Frizzo, VP of Strategic Accounts in North America at Infobip. "As more complex fraudulent activity over mobile networks exacerbates growing mistrust from audiences, businesses must be proactive in assuring protection for their customers. This is exactly what we're doing with T-Mobile and our global carrier partners helping enterprises keep their customers safe through carrier-grade network capabilities amid rising consumer prioritization of reinforced security in our digital ecosystem."

To learn more about Infobip, visit https://www.infobip.com/

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and Izabel Jelenic.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip recognized as a growth and innovation leader in Frost Radar: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Frost Sullivan (Oct 2025)

Infobip ranked as the number one Established Leader in the Juniper Research Mobile Messaging Fraud Prevention Market report (Sept 2025)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) for the third consecutive year. In 2025, positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision (July 2025)

Infobip named among Top 75 in Fortune's Europe's Most Innovative Companies 2025, placing it in the top 25% of all listed organizations (June 2025)

Infobip ranked as a Leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe Report for the third time (April 2025)

Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)

Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)

Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy's CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)

Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research's RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)

Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)

Infobip named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)

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Contacts:

Breanna Johnson

breanna.johnson@infobip.com