Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares commence trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), a U.S. marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., under the trading symbol ALTUF.

Along with trading under the trading symbol "ALTUF" on the OTCQB, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ALTU" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "Y020".

Ashley Lastinger, CEO commented: "In addition to having listings on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Exchange, we are excited to initiate trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB in the United States, which can help increase liquidity, broaden our shareholder base, and expand the Company's reach within the U.S. investment market. Trading on the OTCQB can assist us in highlighting our plans to create long-term value for shareholders through the exploration and production of helium on our acreage in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona. This is a unique opportunity for investors to participate in a producing helium company with exploration upside during a time of increased focus on the global helium market."

The OTCQB provides an established platform for early-stage and growth companies to enhance their visibility in the U.S. market. Companies with its common shares trading on the OTCQB must meet rigorous reporting standards, undergo annual verification, and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading. In addition, Canadian companies like Altura are able to apply to trade on the OTCQB without having to also become an SEC reporting company. Real-time quotes and market information on Altura can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ALTUF/overview.

The Company has Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility, making the Company's stock more accessible to U.S. investors. The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock transfers in the United States. The common shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "ALTUF" in the United States, are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers and reduces costs for brokers and their clients.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, anticipated benefits from the listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB , the ability of the Company to meet the reporting standards for OTCQB and the anticipated benefits of DTC eligibility are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289614

Source: Altura Energy Corp.