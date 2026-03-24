Pioneering the "Performance Medicine" category for full-scale entry into the longevity market targeting a global market projected to reach $2 trillion by 2035

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, today announced "SBC Wellness 2.0," a new wellness and longevity platform that combines aesthetic healthcare, preventative care, and data-driven health management.

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SBC Medical Announces Next-Generation Wellness Strategy "SBC Wellness 2.0"

The initiative positions SBC Medical to participate in the fast-growing longevity market, which is projected to reach approximately $800 billion in 2025* and expand to approximately $2 trillion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate exceeding 10% from 2026 to 2035. This strategy represents a natural extension of SBC Medical's core business in Japan's approximately $4 billion aesthetic healthcare market. While Japan's domestic longevity market has already reached an estimated $34 billion, it remains in its early stages with no clear market leader, providing a significant opportunity for the Company to capture first-mover advantages. SBC Medical intends to use its existing clinic network and customer base in Japan to build recurring revenue streams and a differentiated, data-rich platform.

"Through aesthetic healthcare, we have helped many people build confidence in their appearance," said Yoshiyuki Aikawa, CEO of SBC Medical. "What we have come to realize is that those who seek a youthful look are equally attuned to the signs of internal physical decline. SBC Wellness 2.0 was born from this insight. We are confident that only SBC Medical can deliver a standard of care that allows individuals to pursue 'their best-ever self' across both appearance and physical function. We will first become the game changer in Japan's domestic longevity market and then set our sights on the world."

*Source: Report Ocean, "Global, US Japan Longevity Market" (published March 2026)

What is SBC Wellness 2.0?

SBC Wellness 2.0 focuses on prevention, physical performance, and overall health span rather than only treating disease. The service uses blood biomarkers, imaging, and AI tools to assess each customer's condition and recommend personalized protocols that may include medical procedures, supplements, and lifestyle support. By integrating "youthful appearance" and "physical optimization," SBC Medical establishes a new "performance medicine" category that goes beyond non-medical approaches like fitness and general supplements. The program follows a simple journey: measure key metrics, visualize biological age and risk, recommend a tailored plan, provide ongoing digital coaching, and track progress over time.

Competitive Advantages and Revenue Model

SBC Medical believes it is well-positioned in longevity, given its network of 283 clinics and about 6.5 million annual customer visits, which provide one of the largest aesthetic healthcare data sets in Japan. This large-scale data asset directly contributes to the advancement of proprietary AI models, establishing strong barriers to competitive entry. The Company operates on a medical platform that spans aesthetic healthcare procedures and insurance-covered care and has long experience serving repeat, premium clients. Furthermore, SBC Medical's expertise in high-value hospitality and user experience (UX) design, cultivated through its luxury clinic management, provides a meaningful advantage in meeting the needs of premium longevity customers. SBC Medical expects to commercialize Wellness 2.0 through a mix of bundled programs sold to corporations as employee-wellness benefits and higher-value, self-pay medical and aesthetic healthcare services sold directly to customers. The B2B model offers corporate clients a new form of human capital investment to enhance recruitment and reduce turnover, while providing the Company with an efficient growth model with low marketing costs. Management believes this combination of subscription-like corporate contracts and discretionary medical services can support recurring revenue, higher retention, and improved unit economics over time.

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's product launch plans and strategies; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," "targets" or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

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Contacts:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department; E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com

Akiko Wakiyama Chief Public Relations Officer; E-mail: pr@sbc.or.jp

ICR LLC (US Time)

Bill Zima Managing Partner; E-mail: bill.zima@icrinc.com