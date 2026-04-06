SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated: Emerging Growth Research Reiterates Buy-Extended Rating on SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. with $9.00 Price Target Following Q4:25 Quarterly Update

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Quarterly Update Report on SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:SBC), reiterating a Buy-Extended rating and maintaining its 12-month price target of $9.00, representing potential upside from the Company's closing price of $4.47 on April 3, 2026.

The Quarterly Update reflects SBC's Q4:25 financial results, ongoing business transition, and outlook for a return to revenue growth in 2026 following pricing-related headwinds experienced during 2025.

Key Highlights from the Quarterly Update Report:

Revenue Pressure with Expected Recovery: Q4:25 revenue declined year-over-year to approximately $39.6 million, primarily reflecting the impact of changes to the Company's franchise fee structure implemented earlier in 2025. Management expects revenue trends to stabilize with a return to modest growth in 2026.

Profitability Improvement: Operating income and net income increased significantly year-over-year, largely due to the absence of prior-period non-recurring charges. Sequential profitability remained relatively stable despite lower revenue levels.

Strong Cash Position: SBC continues to maintain a substantial cash balance of approximately $164 million with relatively low debt, providing flexibility to support ongoing operations and potential strategic initiatives.

Underlying Volume Growth: Despite pricing pressure, underlying business fundamentals remain stable, with total customer visits increasing to approximately 6.6 million annually and a repeat rate of roughly 72%. The Company expanded its clinic network to 283 locations.

Business Transition and Strategy: The Company continues to adjust to pricing changes implemented in 2025, while focusing on operational efficiency and long-term growth initiatives, including international expansion and new offerings such as AI-driven operational improvements and longevity-focused services.

Valuation and Outlook: The report notes that SBC's shares remain discounted relative to historical performance and internal valuation frameworks. Emerging Growth Research expects a gradual recovery in revenue growth in 2026, followed by a potential return to longer-term growth trends supported by both organic expansion and selective M&A activity.

According to Emerging Growth Research, SBC has navigated a period of near-term pricing and competitive pressure while maintaining profitability and a strong balance sheet. The Company is now positioned to focus on stabilizing revenue and pursuing longer-term growth opportunities across both domestic and international markets.

For a copy of the full Quarterly Update Report, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/SBC_Q4.25-Quarterly-Update-04.06.26.pdf



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https://www.EmergingGrowth.com/profile/sbc/

About SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:SBC) provides management services to cosmetic treatment centers through a franchise model. The Company operates across multiple healthcare service areas, including dermatology and aesthetic treatments, with a primary presence in Japan and expanding operations in Southeast Asia and the United States.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, and future expectations of SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-reiterates-buy-extended-rating-on-sbc-medica-1155189