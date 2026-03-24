Magna International Inc.: Magna Unveils DHD REX Hybrid Drive for Enhanced EV Range

Flexible, efficient range extension

Modular, scalable architecture validated across B-E vehicle segments

Ready-to-integrate hybrid system design engineered for global OEM needs



AURORA, Ontario, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna is expanding its dedicated hybrid portfolio with the introduction of DHD REX, a dedicated hybrid drive for range extended electric vehicles (REEVs) engineered to deliver an electric-like driving experience with instant torque response, smooth and quiet operation, and seamless range extension. The ready-to-integrate system is built on a modular, single-motor architecture that enables automakers to adapt the solution to meet diverse regulatory, infrastructure, and customer requirements across global markets.

As electrification continues to evolve globally, OEMs are increasingly challenged to balance electric-vehicle performance with the need for greater versatility. DHD REX aims to address this need with a proven multi-mode design supporting electric driving, generating mode, and an optional parallel hybrid mode, expanding range capability while maintaining consistent drivability.

"Magna's approach to electrification is centered on giving our customers flexible pathways forward," said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain. "DHD REX reflects our commitment to adaptable, customer-focused solutions that support a wide range of performance and market expectations."

A complementary solution to Magna's DHD Duo, the company's dual e-motor dedicated hybrid drive already in series production, DHD REX is engineered from the ground up to deliver scalable efficiency and integration flexibility for OEMs operating in diverse regions. Its single-motor packaging reduces system cost and complexity, while enabling smoother, more predictable vehicle behavior across all driving scenarios.

Building on this foundation, DHD REX delivers a set of core technical capabilities that support a wide range of global use cases:

Architecture & Efficiency - Reduces size, weight, and system cost while delivering validated efficiency

- Reduces size, weight, and system cost while delivering validated efficiency Operating Modes - Electric driving, generating mode for efficient range extension, and optional parallel hybrid mode for improved highway performance

Electric driving, generating mode for efficient range extension, and optional parallel hybrid mode for improved highway performance Scalability & Application - Applicable to B through E segments in AWD layouts, including SUVs, and adaptable to varying regional regulatory demands

Applicable to B through E segments in AWD layouts, including SUVs, and adaptable to varying regional regulatory demands Integration Benefits - Modular, compact design simplifies packaging and supports easier adaptation across both ICE-based and BEV platforms

To learn more about DHD REX visit the product page or download the technical paper.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets-North America, Europe, and China. With a global team and footprint spanning 28 countries, we bring unmatched scale, trusted reliability, and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we combine deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.?

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.

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