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WKN: 938383 | ISIN: IL0010828585 | Ticker-Symbol: D4V
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:55
22,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,00023,20014:27
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
21 Leser
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G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports Highest Sales And A Record High With All Profit Parameters In 2025

THE COMPANY REPORTS RECORD HIGH ANNUAL PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF NIS 116.6 MILLION (US$ 36.5 MILLION)

YAVNE, Israel, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

  • Sales increased by 6.0% to NIS 610.6 million (US$ 191.4 million) from NIS 575.8 million (US$ 180.5 million) in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit increased by 8.4% year-over-year to NIS 174.8 million (US$ 54.9 million).
  • Operating profit increased by 35.6% year-over-year to NIS 74.4 million (US$ 23.3 million).
  • Income before taxes on income increased by 25.8% year-over-year to NIS 116.6 million (US$ 36.5 million).
  • Net profit increased by 28.6% year-over-year to NIS 90.4 million (US$ 28.3 million).
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 6.50 (US$ 2.04).
  • Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 124.2 million (US$ 38.9 million) as of December 31, 2025.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger Chairman and Joseph Williger CEO, commented: "We are proud to conclude 2025 with record results, reporting the highest annual sales and the strongest performance across all profit measures in the Company's history. These achievements reflect the consistent execution of our strategic plan throughout the year - including strengthening our commercial terms with suppliers and customers, focusing on a more profitable product mix, expanding our product portfolio, and maintaining high product availability to meet growing demand. Throughout 2025, we demonstrated resilience and operational excellence, delivering steady growth in sales while significantly improving margins and profitability. Our record income before taxes and net profit underscore the strength of our business model and our disciplined financial management. A key strategic milestone for the Company is the construction of our new state-of-the-art refrigerated logistics center. This advanced facility is expected to become operational during the second half of 2026 and will serve as a major growth engine for the coming years. The new logistics center will substantially enhance our storage and distribution capabilities, improve operational efficiencies, support entry into new product categories - particularly frozen and chilled products - and enable us to scale our business to meet increasing demand. We also continue to operate against a complex and evolving security backdrop in Israel and the region, including a joint military operation launched by the State of Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, referred to by Israel as "Lion's Roar" and by the United States as "Epic Fury." Despite these challenges, the Company has maintained full business continuity, with no material disruption to its operations, including the consistent supply of goods and ongoing distribution to customers. Our ability to sustain routine operations during such periods reflects the resilience of our organization, the strength of our supply chain, and the dedication of our employees. We remain hopeful for an improvement in the security situation and for a future of stability, prosperity, and peace across the region. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to continue generating sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders, supported by our strong financial position, experienced management team, and strategic investments in infrastructure and product expansion".

Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for fiscal year 2025 increased by 6.0% to NIS 610.6 million (US$ 191.4 million) from NIS 575.8 million (US$ 180.5 million) recorded in fiscal year 2024. The Company attributes the growth in sales primarily to an increase in inventory levels and improved product availability, which supported the growing demand for its products. The increase also reflects higher demand for the Company's products.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2025 increased by 8.4% to NIS 174.8 million (US$ 54.8 million), or 28.6% of revenues, from NIS 161.3 million (US$ 50.6 million), or 28.0% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers, focus on selling a more profitable products portfolio and due to favorable exchange rates compared to 2024.

Selling expenses for fiscal year 2025 increased by 4.1% to NIS 71.7 million (US$ 22.5 million), or 11.7% of revenues, from NIS 68.9 million (US$ 21.6 million), or 12.0% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to employee compensation tied to the Company's sales performance, as well as an increase in transportation and other logistics costs.

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2025 increased by 9.9% to NIS 28.8 million (US$ 9.0 million), or 4.7% of revenues, from NIS 26.2 million (US$ 8.2 million), or 4.5% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the provision for profit-based compensation to senior management resulting from the higher operating profit and the results of the share-based payment program.

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for fiscal year 2025 increased by 12.2% to NIS 74.3 million (US$ 23.3 million), or 12.2% of revenues, from NIS 66.3 million (US$ 20.8 million), or 11.5% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

There were no other expenses for fiscal year 2025. Other expenses for the corresponding period in 2024 were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.5 million), primarily related to an agreement the Company reached with the Israel Competition Authority to pay an administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.

Operating profit for fiscal year 2025 increased by 35.6% to NIS 74.4 million (US$ 23.3 million), or 12.2% of revenues, from NIS 54.9 million (US$ 17.2 million), or 9.5% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2024. This increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and a reduction in operating expenses compared to sales being offset by the administrative fine of NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.6 million).

Financial income, net for fiscal year 2025 totaled NIS 42.2 million (US$ 13.2 million), compared to NIS 37.8 million (US$ 11.8 million) recorded in fiscal year 2024. Financial income, net, for fiscal year 2025 was comprised mainly of the revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 33.0 million (US$ 10.3 million) and interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 10.6 million (US$ 3.3 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for fiscal year 2025 was NIS 116.6 million (US$ 36.5 million), compared to NIS 92.7 million (US$ 29.1 million) in fiscal year 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in fiscal year 2025 was NIS 90.4 million (US$ 28.3 million), or NIS 6.49 (US$ 2.04) per share, compared to NIS 70.3 million (US$ 22.0 million), or NIS 5.07 (US$ 1.6) per share, recorded in fiscal year 2024.

Willi-Food ended fiscal year 2025 with NIS 124.2 million (US$ 38.9 million) in cash and cash equivalents. Net cash from operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was NIS 58.8 million (US$ 18.4 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of December 2025 was NIS 655.1 million (US$ 205.4 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The conversion from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the exchange rate of US$ 1.00 to NIS 3.190 as of December 31, 2025. The use of US$ is solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers, and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not materialize; inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates, especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate; payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one or more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in political, economic, and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel; economic conditions in the Company's core markets; delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient to cover losses of product liability claims; risks associated with product liability claims; and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






December 31,


December 31,

2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4


2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4

NIS


US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

ASSETS








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents

124,158


122,938


38,921


38,539

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

124,591


123,189


39,057


38,617

Trade receivables, Net

181,762


171,331


56,979


53,709

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,244


7,384


703


2,315

Inventories, Net

94,074


98,234


29,490


30,794

Current tax assets

1,585


744


497


233

Total current assets

528,414


523,820


165,647


164,207









Non-current assets








Property, plant and equipment

201,692


168,217


63,226


52,733

Less -Accumulated depreciation

63,468


58,349


19,896


18,291


138,224


109,868


43,330


34,442









Right of use asset

4,562


4,814


1,430


1,509

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

49,067


47,842


15,381


14,997

Goodwill

36


36


11


10

Total non-current assets

191,889


162,560


60,152


50,958










720,303


686,380


225,799


215,165

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES








Current liabilities








Current maturities of lease liabilities

2,191


2,179


687


683

Trade payables

23,291


28,203


7,301


8,841

Employee Benefits

4,861


4,532


1,524


1,421

Other payables and accrued expenses

17,438


25,015


5,466


7,842

Total current liabilities

47,781


59,929


14,978


18,787









Non-current liabilities








Lease liabilities

2,739


2,521


859


790

Deferred taxes

13,331


9,888


4,179


3,100

Retirement benefit obligation

1,361


1,102


427


345

Total non-current liabilities

17,431


13,511


5,465


4,235









Shareholders' equity








Share capital

1,492


1,491


467


467

Additional paid in capital

174,700


173,062


54,765


54,251

Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit

(256)


(256)


(81)


(80)

Capital fund

247


247


77


77

Retained earnings

479,536


439,024


150,325


137,625

Treasury shares

(628)


(628)


(197)


(197)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

655,091


612,940


205,356


192,143










720,303


686,380


225,799


215,165

(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS






For the year ended

December 31,

For the year ended

December 31,

2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4


2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4

NIS


US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales

610,605


575,795


191,412


180,500

Cost of sales

435,781


414,461


136,609


129,925









Gross profit

174,824


161,334


54,803


50,575

Operating costs and expenses:








Selling expenses

71,721


68,893


22,483


21,597

General and administrative expenses

28,767


26,165


9,018


8,202

Operating profit before other expenses (income)

74,336


66,276


23,302


20,776









Other expenses (income)

(95)


11,402


(31)


3,574









Operating profit

74,431


54,874


23,333


17,202









Financial income

44,784


39,741


14,039


12,458

Financial expense

2,628


1,933


824


606

Total Financial income

42,156


37,808


13,215


11,852









Income before taxes on income

116,587


92,682


36,548


29,054

Taxes on income

26,156


22,367


8,199


7,012









Profit for the period

90,431


70,315


28,349


22,042

















Earnings per share:








Basic earnings per share

6.50


5.07


2.04


1.59

Diluted earnings per share

6.50


5.07


2.04


1.59

















Shares used in computation of

basic EPS

13,906,412


13,874,334


13,906,412


13,874,334

Shares used in computation of

diluted EPS

13,913,507


13,874,334


13,913,507


13,874,334

Actual number of shares

13,906,412


13,874,334


13,906,412


13,874,334









(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









For the year ended


For the year ended



December 31,


December 31,



2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4


2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4



NIS


US dollars (*)



In thousands


CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Profit from continuing operations

90,431


70,315


28,349


22,042


Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing
operating activities (Appendix A)

(31,630)


(27,342)


(9,916)


(8,572)


Net cash from continuing operating activities

58,801


42,973


18,433


13,470




















CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(5,801)


(5,414)


(1,818)


(1,697)


Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction

(28,172)


(43,332)


(8,833)


(13,584)


Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment

95


552


31


173


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net

29,750


2,482


9,326


778


Net cash used in continuing investing activities

(4,128)


(45,712)


(1,294)


(14,330)











CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Lease liability payments

(1,879)


(2,322)


(589)


(728)


Dividend

(49,919)


(9,982)


(15,649)


(3,129)


Net cash used to continuing financing activities

(51,798)


(12,304)


(16,238)


(3,857)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

2,875


(15,043)


901


(4,717)


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

122,938


137,466


38,539


43,093


Exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents

(1,655)


515


(519)


161


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

124,158


122,938


38,921


38,537


















(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.


G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:






For the year ended

December 31,


For the year ended

December 31,


2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4


2 0 2 5


2 0 2 4

NIS


US dollars (*)

In thousands









Increase in deferred income taxes

3,443


5,020


1,079


1,574

Unrealized gains on marketable securities

(32,377)


(25,207)


(10,149)


(7,902)

Depreciation and amortization

5,617


(**) 5,177


1,761


(**) 1,623

Depreciation expense on right-to-use assets

2,361


(**) 2,125


740


(**) 666

Stock based payment

1,639


473


514


148

Capital gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(95)


(263)


(31)


(83)

Exchange gains on cash and cash equivalents

1,655


(515)


519


(161)

















Changes in assets and liabilities:








Decrease in trade receivables and other receivables

17,212


18,047


5,396


5,657

Decrease (increase) in inventories

4,160


(35,759)


1,304


(11,210)

















Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other
payables and other current liabilities

(11,901)


21,026


(3,731)


6,591

Cash generated used in operations

(8,286)


(9,876)


(2,598)


(3,097)

Income tax paid

(23,344)


(17,466)


(7,318)


(5,475)

Net cash flows used in operating activities

(31,630)


(27,342)


(9,916)


(8,572)









Reclassified

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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