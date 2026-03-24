Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Purchase Order for OEM-Customized Laser Marking System to Support European Industrial Project

Sale of MarkStar Pro Handheld Laser System Underscores Growing Demand for Precision Surface Material Removal Solutions; Follow-on Orders Expected

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced it has received a purchase order from a European industrial customer for an OEM-customized MarkStar Pro handheld laser marking system, to be used in a selective surface material removal application and to enhance part identification and traceability in accordance with MIL-STD-130. This sale adds to a growing base of customers across the defense, aerospace, space travel, energy, and manufacturing sectors that rely on the Company's handheld laser technology for permanent identification, traceability, and surface treatment applications.

The customer selected Laser Photonics' solution as the only laser platform that met their specific performance and integration requirements. The OEM-customized configuration was engineered to address the customer's specialized surface material removal process while supporting their regulatory and traceability objectives, underscoring the versatility and adaptability of the Company's product portfolio. The customer has indicated plans to purchase additional systems as production scales, signaling the potential for a longer-term commercial relationship.

The MarkStar Pro is a fully portable, handheld fiber laser marking system designed for precision surface treatment, material removal, and permanent, high-contrast marking on metals and many industrial plastics in demanding industrial environments. The system enables users to apply human-readable text, serial numbers, logos, and 2D Data Matrix codes directly to large or installed components that cannot be easily moved to a stationary workstation, making it ideal for defense, aerospace, space travel, and other heavy industrial environments. A marquee product in the Company's portfolio for more than 20 years, the MarkStar platform is engineered to support regulatory and traceability standards such as MIL-STD-130 and the CDRH Class IV laser safety standard, and is widely deployed across critical industries including defense, aerospace, space travel, space, oil and gas, and food and beverage manufacturing. Its compact form factor and high-performance fiber laser source make it well-suited for applications requiring selective surface processing, including cleaning, marking, and coating removal. By deploying MarkStar Pro, customers are able to apply durable identification markings that support Unique Item Identification (UID) and MIL-STD-130 compliance across a wide range of assets. The system's non-contact process produces abrasion- and corrosion-resistant marks that maintain readability throughout the lifecycle of the equipment, improving inventory control, maintenance tracking, and regulatory compliance. The platform's OEM configuration capability enables Laser Photonics to deliver tailored solutions for customers seeking to integrate advanced laser technology into their own products, production lines, and product offerings and workflows.

"Organizations operating in defense, aerospace, and other highly regulated industries need reliable tools to meet strict identification and traceability standards," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "This order highlights the growing international demand for our laser solutions and the strength of our OEM engineering capabilities," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "The customer's decision to select our technology for this European program, along with their stated plans to add more units as production ramps, validates the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our MarkStar Pro platform. We remain focused on building long-term customer relationships and expanding our reach into new markets and applications, building on our established presence serving customers across the defense, aerospace, space travel, energy, and manufacturing sectors."

For more information about the MarkStar Pro and Laser Photonics' family of industrial laser systems for marking, cleaning, and cutting, please visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-receives-purchase-order-for-oem-customized-laser-marki-1149999