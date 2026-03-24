In the Green - Premarket Gainers

PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) - up 37% at $5.11 urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO)- up 32% at $8.12 AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA)- up 14% at $6.24 NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) - up 11% at $24.50 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) - up 9% at $43.34 Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) - up 8% at $2.38 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) - up 7% at $10.50 Bimergen Energy Corporation (BESS) - up 7% at $2.84 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) - up 6% at $72.85 Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) - up 6% at $2.37

In the Red - Premarket Losers

PTL Limited (PTLE) - down 19% at $6.48 Ridgetech, Inc. (RDGT)- down 18% at $2.93 Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (AHMA) - down 17% at $1.84 Usio, Inc. (USIO) - down 11% at $1.04 Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) - down 7% at $11.19 bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF)- down 7% at $4.38 Lichen International Limited (LICN) - down 7% at $4.09 Bgin Blockchain Limited (BGIN) - down 7% at $2.34 China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - down 6% at $4.33 Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 5% at $10.54

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX