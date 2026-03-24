BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:25 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- PMGC Holdings Inc. (ELAB) - up 37% at $5.11
- urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO)- up 32% at $8.12
- AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA)- up 14% at $6.24
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) - up 11% at $24.50
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) - up 9% at $43.34
- Galaxy Payroll Group Limited (GLXG) - up 8% at $2.38
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) - up 7% at $10.50
- Bimergen Energy Corporation (BESS) - up 7% at $2.84
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (SLGL) - up 6% at $72.85
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) - up 6% at $2.37
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- PTL Limited (PTLE) - down 19% at $6.48
- Ridgetech, Inc. (RDGT)- down 18% at $2.93
- Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (AHMA) - down 17% at $1.84
- Usio, Inc. (USIO) - down 11% at $1.04
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) - down 7% at $11.19
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF)- down 7% at $4.38
- Lichen International Limited (LICN) - down 7% at $4.09
- Bgin Blockchain Limited (BGIN) - down 7% at $2.34
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) - down 6% at $4.33
- Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) - down 5% at $10.54
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