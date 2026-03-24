

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General (DG) announced that its Board has appointed Jerry W. JJ Fleeman Jr., to succeed Todd Vasos as CEO, effective January 1, 2027. Vasos will continue to serve as CEO until the effective date. He will serve as Senior Advisor through April 2, 2027. Fleeman has served as CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA, Inc. from April 2023.



David Rowland, Chairman of the Board, said: 'He has a proven CEO track record of establishing a clear strategic vision and driving measurable results.'



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Dollar General shares are down 0.11 percent to $124.99.



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