Fortec Motorsport: American Twins Cash & Roman Felber Gear Up for British F4 Debut

DAVENTRY, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / 2026 British F4 Championship - With just less than 30 days left until the 2026 Wera Tools F4 British Championship certified by the FIA gets underway, American identical twins Cash and Roman Felber are all set for their debut with Fortec Motorsport. The brothers moved to the UK after a strong 2025 season back home, where they turned heads in preseason testing. They're poised to make history as the first identical twins to race full-time on the same team in this top-tier FIA-certified junior single-seater series.

Roman Felber, Enzo Mucci, Cash Felber

American Twins Cash & Roman Felber Gear Up for British Formula 4 Debut with Fortec Motorsport - less than 30 Days to Season Opener

American F1 Prospects Hailing from Akron, Ohio, Felber Twins Formula 1 Candidates: caught everyone's attention last year in the USA Ligier Junior Formula 4 Championship (Ligier JS F4). Cash took third overall, grabbing two wins and six podiums along the way. Roman notched a victory, multiple poles, and five podiums to land seventh place (and fourth in the Rookie standings). They were the first twins to share a podium weekend in the series. Their mix of raw speed, smart racing, and sheer grit has marked their path from karting to the pros.

Donington Park opener: As the 30-race British Formula 4 season opener at Donington Park approaches on April 18-19, 2026, the twins have jumped right in. Preseason tests have shown how quickly they're adapting to the Tatuus T421 chassis and Abarth (Neil Brown) powertrain. They've posted consistent top laps and pulled in useful data with Fortec's engineers. Cash has honed his dialed in his braking, while Roman has sharpened his precision in fast corners. Their times are often split by just hundredths of a second, reflecting that fierce but supportive brotherhood bond between them.

"Preseason has been about finding that solid rhythm," said Cash Felber. "We push each other in every session, and Fortec's setup gives us what we need to battle up front from the start. Donington's only 30 days away."

Roman Felber chimed in: "UK tracks call for sharp focus and quick adjustments, which we've been fine-tuning in testing."

Fortec Motorsport Team Principal Oliver Dutton had high praise for their work: "Cash and Roman fit right in, showing maturity and pace that's unusual for their age. The data from testing marks them as real contenders. With the opener drawing near, we're sure they'll put on a show."

Performance and Mindset Coach Enzo Mucci agreed: "The twins' preseason runs have been solid-they're picking up British F4's challenges and the mental sharpness they have improved upon, makes a difference."

The Felber twins head into the season backed by BioLongevity Labs, iMerchant Solutions, Town Hall, Rebol, Molecule Sports, and HMS Protection Services. They're drawing on their Akron background and smart partnerships to drive their United Kingdom push.

The 2026 Wera Tools British F4 Championship spans 10 events at classic UK spots like Donington, Silverstone, and Brands Hatch, plus a trip back to Zandvoort in the Netherlands. Track the twins' progress on Instagram and YouTube at @flbrmotorsport, @cashfelber, and @romanfelber.

About FLBR Motorsport: Founded by Josh Felber, FLBR Motorsport is a family-powered racing team dedicated to grooming young drivers from karting through to Formula 1. Emphasizing precision, innovation, and peak performance, FLBR backs Cash and Roman Felber as they break new ground in motorsport.

About Fortec:

Fortec Motorsport is one of the United Kingdom's leading junior single-seater teams, competing across multiple categories with a track record of winning races and developing drivers for higher levels of the sport. The team is renowned for engineering depth, data-driven coaching, and a high-performance culture.

Media Contact Information

Josh Felber

Sports

press@flbr.com

SOURCE: Fortec Motorsport

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/american-twins-cash-and-roman-felber-gear-up-for-british-f4-debu-1151190