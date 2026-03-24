Job advertisements on Tesla's website outline the 100 GW ambition and follow reports the company is in talks with Chinese firms for the purchase of $2.9 billion worth of equipment for solar manufacturing.Tesla is moving forward with its plan to deploy 100 GW of solar manufacturing on American soil before the end of 2028. The ambition is outlined on job postings available on Tesla's website. A listing for a staff manufacturing development engineer in solar manufacturing, to be based in Fremont, California, says the company is looking to fill the role in order to "select and develop new equipment ...

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