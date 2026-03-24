Stagwell: Fast Company Names Code and Theory One of the World's Most Innovative Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Stagwell's digital transformation network was recognized in the Advertising and Marketing category for building the infrastructure that turns AI ambition into business transformation.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Code and Theory, the digital transformation network within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2026, the second consecutive year the company has earned the distinction. Code and Theory was recognized in the Advertising and Marketing category alongside Google, Nvidia, Adidas and Walmart.

The recognition arrives at a decisive moment. AI has moved from conversation to infrastructure, and the gap between companies that are genuinely restructuring around it and those still piloting around the edges is becoming visible. Code and Theory has spent the past year not just advising clients on AI strategy, but building the systems that make AI-driven marketing and experience work at scale.

Central to that work is The Machine, the industry's first agentic marketing operating system, built by Code and Theory in conjunction with Stagwell. The Machine connects people, data and tools to drive better outcomes. What differentiates The Machine is that it works in our clients' tools and on top of their stack to maximize adoption and interoperability. It enables organizations to move at AI speed without surrendering the brand judgment and human instinct that make experiences worth having.

Over the past year, some of the most complex organizations in the world have looked to Code and Theory, leveraging its differentiated balance of 50% engineers and 50% creatives to solve some of the industry's toughest challenges, including:

TIME to reimagine its digital flagship and reignite a 100+ year-old media brand.

Amazon to inspire and convert millions of small businesses through a global Amazon Ads campaign.

Henry Schein to reinvent healthcare commerce at global scale.

Microsoft to reimagine how it engages with developers and earns their trust.

Stanley Black & Decker to lead a global digital transformation across 30+ brands and 55+ markets.

NFL to build a connected digital ecosystem across broadcast, social, web, app and stadium experiences.

This recognition extends a historic run of industry validation. In the past two years alone, Code and Theory has received 15 top honors from Adweek, Ad Age, the ANA, Campaign, Digiday, The Drum and the Shorty Awards, including Adweek's inaugural Innovation Agency of the Year and taking No. 5 spot on Ad Age's 2026 A-List .

Dan Gardner, Co-Founder of Code and Theory, said: "Every meaningful shift in our industry has happened at the intersection of creativity and technology. That's where we've always operated. What's different now is the pace and the stakes. AI isn't a trend. It's a structural change. Our advantage is not that we're reacting to it, but that we're built for it. This recognition reflects a team that knows how to turn change into practical, measurable outcomes."

Michael Treff, CEO of Code and Theory, said: "A lot of companies are talking about AI, but very few are restructuring how they actually work. Code and Theory is rebuilding businesses' operating systems so they can move at AI speed without losing the human instincts that create real connection, both for themselves and their clients."

Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company Editor-in-Chief, says: "Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change - they drive it. The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

About The Code and Theory Network

The Code and Theory Network is the only digital transformation network with a balance of 50% creative and 50% engineers. Our unique makeup makes us the place where CMOs, CTOs and CIOs come together to drive results for their businesses. We partner with our clients to redefine what is possible to create lasting impact and drive long-term growth. Part of Stagwell, Code and Theory offers a global footprint and the capabilities to work across the entirety of the customer-facing journey, and implement the technology that powers it. The network includes the flagship agency Code and Theory as well as Kettle, Instrument, Left Field Labs, Truelogic, Create. Group, Rhythm and Mediacurrent. Code and Theory clients include Amazon, JPMorganChase, Microsoft, NBC, NFL and Yeti. For more, visit codeandtheory.com

Media Contact

Kenneth Hein

kenneth.hein@codeandtheory.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fast-company-names-code-and-theory-one-of-the-worlds-most-innova-1151185