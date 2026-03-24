Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Director / PDMR Shareholdings

DJ Director / PDMR Shareholdings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) Director / PDMR Shareholdings 24-March-2026 / 15:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 March 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Director / PDMR Shareholdings Gulf Keystone announces the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") on the London Stock Exchange. Clare Kinahan, Chief HR Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 216.3321p per common share. Following the transactions, Clare Kinahan owns 7,595 common shares in the Company. Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer, sold a total of 50,000 common shares in the Company on 23 March 2026 at a volume weighted average price of 206.0993p per common share. On 24 March 2026, Alasdair Robinson purchased a total of 6,536 shares at a price of 201.27p per common share through an Individual Savings Account ("ISA"). Also on 24 March 2026, Rhona Robinson, the spouse of Alasdair Robinson, purchased 4,925 shares at a price of 202.89p per common share through an ISA. Following the transactions, Alasdair Robinson owns 143,267 common shares in the Company and Rhona Robinson owns 4,925 shares, in aggregate representing 0.07% of the issued share capital of the Company. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Clare Kinahan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief HR Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) 216.3313p 20,000 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 216.3327p 30,000

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) - Price 50,000 216.3321p

e) Date of the transaction 23 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Alasdair Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal Price(s) Volume(s) 206.0993p 32,646 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 206.0994p 17,354

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) - Price 50,000 206.0993p

e) Date of the transaction 23 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Alasdair Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 201.27p 6,536

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) - Price 6,536 201.27p

e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name Rhona Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Spouse of Alasdair Robinson, Chief Legal Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited b) LEI 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: BMG4209G2077 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 202.89p 4,925

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume d) - Price 4,925 202.89p

e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: DSH TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 422027 EQS News ID: 2297068 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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March 24, 2026 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)