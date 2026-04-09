Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: GKP shares trade ex-dividend today

DJ GKP shares trade ex-dividend today

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) GKP shares trade ex-dividend today 09-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 April 2026 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") GKP shares trade ex-dividend today Gulf Keystone announces that its shares will trade ex-dividend as from today, 9 April 2026, reflecting the recently declared interim dividend as detailed below. Distribution amount USD0.0575 per Common Share Declared currency USD Date of approval 18 March 2026 Ex-dividend date 9 April 2026 Record date 10 April 2026 Payment date 27 April 2026

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II.

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Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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ISIN: BMG4209G2077 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: GKP LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 Sequence No.: 423372 EQS News ID: 2305250 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)