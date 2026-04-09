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WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 20:22
2,360 Euro
-0,63 % -0,015
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3102,35509:25
2,3052,36009:19
Dow Jones News
09.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
229 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: GKP shares trade ex-dividend today

DJ GKP shares trade ex-dividend today 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) 
GKP shares trade ex-dividend today 
09-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
9 April 2026 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

GKP shares trade ex-dividend today 

Gulf Keystone announces that its shares will trade ex-dividend as from today, 9 April 2026, reflecting the recently 
declared interim dividend as detailed below. 

Distribution amount    USD0.0575 per Common Share 
 
Declared currency     USD 
 
Date of approval      18 March 2026 
 
Ex-dividend date      9 April 2026 
 
Record date        10 April 2026 
 
Payment date        27 April 2026

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Growth Oslo Rule Book Part II.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 423372 
EQS News ID:  2305250 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2305250&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 09, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.