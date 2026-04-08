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WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 17:27
2,385 Euro
+0,63 % +0,015
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3052,36019:22
2,3002,36519:24
Dow Jones News
08.04.2026 18:15 Uhr
365 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award

DJ Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (GKP) 
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award 
08-Apr-2026 / 16:40 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
8 April 2026 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") Award 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholdings 

LTIP 

Gulf Keystone announces that, pursuant to the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), on 1 
April 2026 (the "Award Date") awards over common shares ("2026 Awards") were granted to employees and the persons 
discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below. 

The LTIP was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 21 June 2024. These 
are the third awards to be made under the plan and are in accordance with the agreed annual issue cycle which follows 
release of the Company's full year results. The awards have been made to eligible employees of the wider workforce, 
including to employees in Kurdistan. 

The quantum of 2026 Awards was determined based on a price of 213p being the closing mid-market price of the Company on 
31 March 2026. The vesting date for the 2026 Awards is 1 April 2029, being the third anniversary from the Award Date. 
The 2026 Awards are in the form of nil cost options and no consideration is payable for the grant of an award.  

Performance Conditions 

Vesting of the 2026 Awards is subject to performance conditions which include the requirement for both absolute and 
relative total shareholder return ("TSR") targets being met. For the 2026 Awards, TSR will be measured over the three 
financial years of the Company commencing in the year of the Grant Date. In accordance with recent governance 
guidelines, the Remuneration Committee has the discretion to review vesting outcomes to ensure a fair reflection of 
performance. 

Awards 

The following PDMRs have been granted 2026 Awards under the LTIP: 

Name              Position            Number of awards 
 
Jon Harris           Chief Executive Officer    495,861 
 
Gabriel Papineau-Legris    Chief Financial Officer    284,781 
 
John Hulme           Chief Operating Officer    172,812 
 
Clare Kinahan         Chief HR Officer        112,992 
 
Alasdair Robinson       Chief Legal Officer      112,397

Staff Awards

In addition to the above, a total of 2,012,925 awards in aggregate have also been granted to eligible employees who are not PDMRs. For lower grade staff only, awards are made on a time vested basis without performance conditions, and will vest one third/one third/one third over three years subject to certain conditions including continuation of employment. Of the 2,012,925 awards detailed above, 661,505 of these are time vested awards.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 

FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE & OSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Jon Harris 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status               Chief Executive Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                     213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
       type of instrument             Limited 
 
a) 

       Identification code             ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
                             2024 Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil       495,861

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                             Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
d) 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Gabriel Papineau-Legris 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status               Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                     213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                             Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
                             Limited 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
                             
 
        Identification code 
                           ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
 
                             Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
                             2024 Long Term Incentive Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction 

                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           nil       284,781

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                             Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
d) 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    John Hulme 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status               Chief Operating Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                     213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
       type of instrument             Limited 
 
a) 

       Identification code             ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
                             2024 Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil       172,812

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                             Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
d) 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Clare Kinahan 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status               Chief HR Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                     213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
       type of instrument             Limited 
 
a) 

       Identification code             ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
                             2024 Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil       112,992

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                             Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
d) 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                    Alasdair Robinson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status               Chief Legal Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                    Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited 
 
b)      LEI                     213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Common shares of USD1.00 each in Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
       type of instrument             Limited 
 
a) 

       Identification code             ISIN: BMG4209G2077 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Grant of nil cost award under the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 
                             2024 Long Term Incentive Plan 
 
 
                             Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil       112,397

Aggregated information 

-       Aggregated volume 
                             Single transaction as in 4c) above. 
d) 
       -       Price

e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2026

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 423374 
EQS News ID:  2305324 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2305324&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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