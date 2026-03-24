Roche launches the cobas eplex respiratory pathogen panel 3, a fast and comprehensive test to help clinicians treat patients with respiratory infections

The new test detects up to 25 viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza, Bordetella pertussis , and RSV, in a single patient sample.

Rapid results enable doctors to make fast, confident and critical treatment decisions that are vital for high-risk patients.

Designed for the cobas eplex system, the test is easy to use and available around the clock, helping hospitals manage surges in respiratory cases.

Differential diagnosis of respiratory infections can be complex because many of the viruses and bacteria associated with respiratory infections may cause very similar symptoms. For vulnerable populations, including the elderly, young children, and those with weakened immune systems, a respiratory infection can quickly become life-threatening.

"In respiratory care, time is everything. Knowing exactly what is making a patient sick allows clinicians to make fast, effective decisions that can save lives," said Josh Lauer, Global Head of Molecular Labs at Roche Diagnostics. "We are providing hospitals with a powerful tool to manage the complexity of respiratory infections, ensuring that patients - especially those at high risk - get the targeted care they need without delay."

The cobas eplex RP3 panel provides critical support to healthcare providers during peak respiratory seasons, which are the most demanding times of the year. The new test detects more than 20 different viral and bacterial pathogens simultaneously. This helps clinicians quickly pinpoint the exact cause of a patient's illness, allowing them to start the right treatment sooner, implement adequate infection and transmission control measures, and, in some cases, avoid unnecessary antibiotic use and improve patient prognosis.

With less than one minute of hands-on time required to start the test, it is incredibly easy for laboratory staff to use. With ease of use and fast time to results, the cobas eplex RP3 panel can help reduce the time patients spend in the emergency room and allows hospitals to better manage isolation beds, keeping infectious patients separate from others.

About the cobas eplex RP3 Panel

The cobas eplex respiratory pathogen panel 3 is a qualitative in vitro diagnostic test aimed at the simultaneous detection and differentiation of up to 25 viral and bacterial targets. It runs on the cobas eplex system, a platform designed to simplify laboratory workflow with features like automated result reporting and external control tracking & monitoring. Like the RP2 panel, the RP3 panel detects common pathogens, such as influenza virus A and B, RSV, SARS-CoV-2,, plus new pathogens including Bordetella parapertussis and Chlamydia pneumoniae that can cause severe illness in high risk patients. The cobas eplex RP3 panel also has updated inclusivity for influenza virus and SARS-CoV-2 to ensure coverage of current and recently circulating strains. This test is also the first in the cobas eplex family to feature flexible syndromic testing, giving the option to labs to customise up to 5 distinct panels based on local prevalence needs or unique patient presentations.

About Roche

Roche (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY) is a healthcare company uniquely placed to prevent, stop and cure diseases by uniting leading science and technology across diagnostics, medicines and digital solutions.

Roche was founded in Basel, Switzerland in 1896 and today is a leading provider of transformative medicines and diagnostics for millions of people in over 150 countries around the world. It is dedicated to tackling healthcare challenges that place the greatest strain on patients, families, communities and healthcare systems. Across its Diagnostics and Pharmaceutical divisions, Roche focuses on areas including oncology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and immunology with the aim of providing real and positive change for patients, the people they love and the professionals who care for them.

Genentech in the United States is a fully owned subsidiary in the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, a major innovator in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For further information please contact

Yvette Petillon, Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 79 961 92 50

e-Mail: yvette.petillon@roche.com

Brien Mahoney, Molecular Labs Communications

Phone: +1 925 699 8512

e-Mail: brien.mahoney@roche.com

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Correction: The stated number of detectable viruses and bacteria has been corrected from 250 to 25 in the sub-headline.

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