DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Join CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 Indices Following Euronext Paris Annual Review

Châtillon, France, March 24, 2026

DBV Technologies to Join CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 Indices Following Euronext Paris Annual Review

Changes went into effect on Monday, March 23, 2026





DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that following the annual review of the Euronext Paris indices on March 12, 2026, the Scientific Council of the Indices has admitted DBV to the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 Indices. The changes went into effect on Monday, March 23, 2026.

"We are proud to be admitted into the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 Indices, which reflect the financial markets' recognition of our continued progress," stated Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. "We believe that inclusion in these widely followed indices will increase our visibility among the French and broader European investment communities as we prepare for commercialization and work to deliver meaningful innovation to the food allergy community."

The CAC Mid 60 is a stock market index on Euronext Paris tracking the 60 most actively traded mid-cap French companies, ranked just below the top 60 French stocks (the CAC Large 60). The SBF 120 Index, which includes all companies in the CAC Large 60 and CAC Mid 60 Indices, is Free Float Market capitalization weighted, and serves as an underlying index for structured products, funds and exchange traded funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding DBV's admission to the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 Indices, anticipated to take effect post-market on Monday, March 23, 2026. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV's product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and DBV's ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), DBV's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in DBV's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on October 28, 2025, and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 11, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 28, 2025, and as amended further by Amendment No. 2 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on May 14, 2025, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Relations Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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