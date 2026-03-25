

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MIELY, MIELF, 6503.T), a Japanese maker of electrical and electronic products, said on Wednesday that it has invested in Sakana AI Inc., a startup that develops AI-foundation models.



'Through this collaboration, Mitsubishi Electric aims to create new solutions and expand businesses related to its SerendieTM digital platform by leveraging Sakana AI's expertise in using AI to optimize complex, tacit-knowledge-rich, highly challenging business operations,' Mitsubishi Electric said.



Mitsubishi Electric plans to provide customers with solutions to enable precise decision-making in complex business domains where conventional, general-purpose AI models and applications have limitations.



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