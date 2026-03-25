Malibu Life Holdings Limited - Notice of Annual Report Release and Virtual Results Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 March 2026

Malibu Life Holdings Limited

Notice of Annual Report Release and Virtual Results Presentation

Malibu Life Holdings Limited ("MLHL" or the "Company") announces that it will release its 2025 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements on 22 April 2026. The Company will also host a virtual full-year results presentation on the same date, with further details set out below.

CEO Gary Dombowsky will be joined by Chairman Dimitri Goulandris, Interim Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Liddle, Chief Operating Officer Robert Pavleszek, and Head of Reinsurance Robert Hou to present and discuss the results in more detail. The event will be broadcast to Europe/MENA/Asia-Pacific at 9am BST on 22 April, and to North America/Latin America at 10am ET on 22 April.

To register to attend the virtual presentation, please use the following link: https://mlhl-2025-full-year-results.open-exchange.net/

About Us

Malibu Life Holdings Limited is a publicly listed insurance and reinsurance platform listed on the London Stock Exchange. (LSE: MLHL). Its subsidiary entity, Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC Ltd, partners with insurers by providing capital-efficient, asset intensive reinsurance solutions and is expanding its capabilities into direct annuity originations through strategic acquisitions. The Company targets predictable, scalable growth in the rapidly expanding U.S. fixed annuity market.

Media Contact:

Kekst CNC

Richard Campbell

+44 7775 784 933

Elisabeth Heilbronner-Lahoud

+44 7779 867 219

Investor Relations

+1 212-715-6707

ir@malibulifeinsurance.com

Terms and Conditions:

The information provided during the webcast is for potential and actual investors in Malibu Life Holdings Limited ("MLHL" or the "Company"), a company admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. By accessing the webcast, you confirm your unsolicited request to receive updates about MLHL's business including new strategies if any. This webcast is for informational purposes only. By viewing this webcast, you acknowledge that none of such information is, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, regulatory, financial, accounting, investment, tax or any other advice and none of the Company, Malibu Life Reinsurance SPC ("Malibu"), Third Point LLC ("Third Point") or any other person undertakes any obligation with respect to any attendee or recipient of the webcast.

This webcast is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision and should not be considered as a recommendation by the Company, Malibu, Third Point or any other person in relation to the Company, Malibu or Third Point. This webcast does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer of the sale or purchase of securities or an invitation to purchase, subscribe for or tender securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, or an inducement to enter into investment security. Securities of the Company shall not be offered or sold, in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the webcast, nor its contents, may be taken or transmitted directly or indirectly into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction, or would result in a requirement to comply with any consent or other formality which MLHL or Third Point respectively regard as unduly onerous. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of such laws or regulations. Therefore, persons accessing this webcast are required to inform themselves of, and comply with, all restrictions or prohibitions in such jurisdictions.

This webcast has been prepared by the Company on the basis of information which it has and from sources it believes to be reliable. Certain of the information contained in the webcast concerning economic trends and performance is based upon or derived from information provided by third-party consultants and other industry sources. Third-party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While these publications, studies and surveys are believed to have been prepared by a reputable source, no person has independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain of the industry and market data contained in this webcast may come from Third Point's own internal research and estimates and while such research and estimates are believed to be reasonable and reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are by reference to the time this webcast was prepared and are subject to change without notice. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on any of the industry or market data contained in this webcast

The information provided during the webcast is not comprehensive, and not all such information may be accurate and up to date in all respects and MLHL, Third Point, Malibu and any other person accept no responsibility to update the information contained in the webcast. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information or opinions contained in the webcast or any other document or oral statement or on the completeness, accuracy or fairness of such information and/or opinions therein. All information in this webcast is provided without any warranties of any kind and MLHL, Third Point, Malibu, Third Point, their respective affiliates or advisers and any other person make no representations and disclaim all express and implied warranties and conditions of any kind, and MLHL, Third Point, Malibu, Third Point, their respective affiliates or advisers and any other person assume no responsibility to you or any third party for the consequences of any errors or omissions.

This webcast contains forward-looking statements, opinions and/or projections prepared by or on behalf of the Company, Third Point and/or Malibu. Such forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Other important factors could cause actual results to differ from the statements, opinions and projections contained in the webcast. Forward-looking statements, opinions and projections are based on historical and/or current information that relate to the Company's, Third Point's and/or Malibu's plans, objectives, goals, future operations, performance, strategies, financial results or other developments. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "targets", "continues", "estimates", "plans", "intends", "projects", "indicates", "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "outlook", "forecast", "plan", "goal" and similar expressions (or negatives thereof) but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.

The information and opinions presented or contained in this webcast (including forward-looking statements) speak as of the date hereof (unless otherwise stated) and are subject to updating, revision, verification and amendment without notice and such information may change materially. None of the Company, Third Point, Malibu, their respective affiliates or advisers or any other person are under an obligation to correct, update or keep current the information contained in this webcast or to publicly announce the result of any revision to the statements made in the webcast except where they would be required to do so under applicable law. This webcast does not contain all information that may be required to evaluate the Company and/or Malibu, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company and/or Malibu. This webcast shall not be deemed an indication of the state of affairs of the Company nor shall it constitute an indication that there has been no change in the business or affairs of the Company since the date hereof. The information and opinions in this webcast are not based upon a consideration of particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs. This webcast has not been approved by any regulatory or supervisory body.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. No information included in this webcast is intended to be a profit forecast.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve results comparable to those of prior periods, or that the Company will be able to implement its investment and reinsurance strategy or achieve its business objectives or otherwise be profitable. All investments involve risk, including the loss of principal.

The information provided during the webcast has been made available to you in electronic form. You are reminded that materials transmitted electronically may be altered or changed during the process of transmission and consequently none of MLHL, Third Point, Malibu or any other person accept any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of transmission or distribution of materials distributed in electronic form. By accessing the webcast you consent to receiving it in electronic form. You are responsible for protecting against viruses and other destructive items. Your receipt of the information in the webcast via electronic transmission is at your own risk and it is your responsibility to take precautions to ensure that it is free from viruses and other items of a destructive nature.