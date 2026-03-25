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WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
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MediaZest Plc - AGM Statement

MediaZest Plc - AGM Statement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

25 March 2026

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

AGM Statement

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces it will hold its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') at 10am today at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY.

Ahead of the AGM, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Robertson, has issued the following statement:

"I am pleased to report that the Group's performance in all three core sectors in which it operates - Retail, Automotive, and Corporate Offices - has been solid for the new financial year, maintaining our long-term demand from core blue-chip customers. The Company has continued to build on an encouraging FY25 performance, where we delivered considerable growth and substantial improvements in EBITDA.

"The outlook for FY26 remains positive, and as reported at our Final Results, the year has begun exceptionally well. Long-term projects, roll-outs with key customers such as First Rate and our Duty Free client are progressing positively, supporting the Group's recurring revenue.

"The Board expects to see further improvements in the Company's financial performance and continues to target year-on-year growth and increased profitability in FY26, remaining on track to deliver revenues of £5.0m and associated profit before tax of £250,000 for the year ended 30 September 2026.

"Cash has improved post year end to approximately £300,000 at close of business yesterday.

"The Group's balance sheet is more robust following the successful debt restructuring in December 2025 and equity fundraising in February 2026. This improvement allows the Group to invest further in growth and the Board continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisition targets that would further enhance the Group and create value for our shareholders."

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc

www.mediazest.com

Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer

via Walbrook PR

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

David Hignell / Adam Cowl

Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock

Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com

Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth

Alice Woodings

Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /

+44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.

MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

© 2026 PR Newswire
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