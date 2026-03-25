MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

25 March 2026



MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")

Result of AGM

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held earlier today in Woking.

The results of the proxy voting for the AGM in respect of shareholders who have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution Shares % Withheld For Against For Against 1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2025 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon 654,234,587 845,892 99.87% 0.13% 0 2. To re-appoint CLA Evelyn Partners Limited as auditors to the Company 654,234,587 845,892 99.87% 0.13% 0 3. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors' remuneration 654,234,587 845,892 99.87% 0.13% 0 4. To re-appoint James Christopher Abdool as a Director of the Company 654,209,587 845,892 99.87% 0.13% 25,000 5. To re-appoint Geoffrey Stuart Robertson as a Director of the Company 654,209,587 845,892 99.87% 0.13% 25,000 6. To re-elect Keith Graeme Edelman as a Director of the Company 654,209,587 845,892 99.87% 0.13% 25,000 7. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to sec on 551 of the Companies Act 2006 up to an aggregate nominal amount of £82,000 654,209,587 870,892 99.87% 0.13% 0 Special Resolution 8. To disapply section on 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 up to an aggregate nominal amount of £82,000 654,209,587 870,892 99.87% 0.13% 0

For further information please contact:

MediaZest Plc www.mediazest.com Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer via Walbrook PR SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad) Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 David Hignell / Adam Cowl Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations) Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth Alice Woodings Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 / +44 (0)7407 804 654

About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com )

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.