MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
25 March 2026
MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company", or the "Group")
Result of AGM
MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces that all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which was held earlier today in Woking.
The results of the proxy voting for the AGM in respect of shareholders who have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy are set out below:
Ordinary Resolution
Shares
%
Withheld
For
Against
For
Against
1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2025 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon
654,234,587
845,892
99.87%
0.13%
0
2. To re-appoint CLA Evelyn Partners Limited as auditors to the Company
654,234,587
845,892
99.87%
0.13%
0
3. To authorise the Directors to determine the auditors' remuneration
654,234,587
845,892
99.87%
0.13%
0
4. To re-appoint James Christopher Abdool as a Director of the Company
654,209,587
845,892
99.87%
0.13%
25,000
5. To re-appoint Geoffrey Stuart Robertson as a Director of the Company
654,209,587
845,892
99.87%
0.13%
25,000
6. To re-elect Keith Graeme Edelman as a Director of the Company
654,209,587
845,892
99.87%
0.13%
25,000
7. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to sec on 551 of the Companies Act 2006 up to an aggregate nominal amount of £82,000
654,209,587
870,892
99.87%
0.13%
0
Special Resolution
8. To disapply section on 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 up to an aggregate nominal amount of £82,000
654,209,587
870,892
99.87%
0.13%
0
For further information please contact:
MediaZest Plc
www.mediazest.com
Geoff Robertson, Chief Executive Officer
via Walbrook PR
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
David Hignell / Adam Cowl
Oberon Capital (Corporate Broker)
Tel: +44 (0)20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock
Walbrook PR (Media & Investor Relations)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7933 8780or mediazest@walbrookpr.com
Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth
Alice Woodings
Mob: +44 (0)7980 541 893 / +44 (0)7584 391 303 /
+44 (0)7407 804 654
About MediaZest ( www.mediazest.com)
MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.
MediaZest's new AIM rule 26 investor site is now available to view on the Company website here: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/