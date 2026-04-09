MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
MEDIAZEST PLC (GB00b064nt52)
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Dr Graham Cooley
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
08 APR 2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
08 APR 2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
12.17%
12.17%
250,000,000
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
11.20%
11.20%
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00b064nt52
250,000,000
12.17%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
X
Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information
Place of completion
London, UK
Date of completion
08 APR 2026