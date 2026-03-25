WithSecure Oyj: The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Diana BidCo Oy's redemption right over the minority shares in WithSecure Corporation, and trading in the WithSecure Corporation shares has been suspended

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 25 March 2026 at 09:40 EET

The arbitral tribunal has confirmed Diana BidCo Oy's redemption right over the minority shares in WithSecure Corporation, and trading in the WithSecure Corporation shares has been suspended

The arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in WithSecure Corporation ("WithSecure") has in its interim decision confirmed that Diana BidCo Oy ("Diana BidCo") has the right to redeem the minority shares in WithSecure, and that Diana BidCo has the right to obtain title to the minority shares by posting a security approved by the arbitral tribunal for the payment of the redemption price and the interest accruing thereon.

WithSecure announced on 13 March 2026 that the Board of Directors of WithSecure has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of WithSecure and for the delisting of its shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") so that the delisting in respect of the WithSecure shares admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible after Diana BidCo has gained title to all the shares in WithSecure in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

Following the confirmation of Diana BidCo's redemption right, Nasdaq Helsinki has suspended trading in the WithSecure shares today on 25 March 2026 before the opening of trading. The possible posting of the security and the delisting of the WithSecure shares will be announced separately.

Investor and Media enquiries:

WithSecure

Tiina Sarhimaa

Interim CFO

Tel. +358 9 2520 0700

investor-relations@withsecure.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

ABOUT WITHSECURE

WithSecure, formerly F-Secure Business, is a European cyber security partner trusted by businesses and IT service providers worldwide, delivering outcome-based cyber security solutions that help businesses stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Boasting more than 35 years of industry experience, WithSecure has built its award-winning portfolio of Elements Cloud to navigate the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive cyber security and Cloud Protection for Salesforce to protect Salesforce users from malware and phishing threats. Committed to European digital sovereignty, WithSecure prioritizes European Way of data protection, privacy and regulatory compliance, which have become critical differentiators in the global cyber security market. In alignment with its commitment to collaborative growth, WithSecure empowers its customer and partner ecosystem through flexible commercial models, ensuring mutual success across the dynamic cyber security landscape. WithSecure was founded in 1988, and it is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.