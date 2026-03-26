WithSecure Oyj: Diana BidCo Oy has gained title to the minority shares in WithSecure Corporation, and the WithSecure Corporation shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

WithSecure Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | 26 March 2026 at 16:55 EET

Diana BidCo Oy has gained title to the minority shares in WithSecure Corporation, and the WithSecure Corporation shares will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki

Diana BidCo Oy ("Diana BidCo") has posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal appointed by the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in connection with the redemption proceedings concerning the minority shares in WithSecure Corporation ("WithSecure"). Diana BidCo has thus gained title to all the shares in WithSecure in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. As a result of the posting of the security and the transfer of title, the minority shareholders of WithSecure being parties to the redemption proceedings are entitled to receive only the redemption price when it falls due and the interest payable thereon.

Upon WithSecure's application, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 24 March 2026 resolved that the shares in WithSecure will be delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki after Diana BidCo has gained title to all the shares in WithSecure in the pending redemption proceedings in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act. The listing of the WithSecure shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki ceases today in accordance with a separate release published by Nasdaq Helsinki.

Investor and Media enquiries:

WithSecure

Tiina Sarhimaa

Interim CFO

Tel. +358 9 2520 0700

investor-relations@withsecure.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

ABOUT WITHSECURE

WithSecure, formerly F-Secure Business, is a European cyber security partner trusted by businesses and IT service providers worldwide, delivering outcome-based cyber security solutions that help businesses stay ahead of modern cyber threats. Boasting more than 35 years of industry experience, WithSecure has built its award-winning portfolio of Elements Cloud to navigate the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive cyber security and Cloud Protection for Salesforce to protect Salesforce users from malware and phishing threats. Committed to European digital sovereignty, WithSecure prioritizes European Way of data protection, privacy and regulatory compliance, which have become critical differentiators in the global cyber security market. In alignment with its commitment to collaborative growth, WithSecure empowers its customer and partner ecosystem through flexible commercial models, ensuring mutual success across the dynamic cyber security landscape. WithSecure was founded in 1988, and it is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki.