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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 11:41
0,358 Euro
-1,05 % -0,004
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3560,36811:20
0,3540,36611:21
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 11:00 Uhr
78 Leser
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GAC's First Overseas Service Brand Launches at Bangkok Motor Show, Thailand Action 2.0 Commences

As a key pillar of GAC's global strategy, the Thai market continues to show srong growth potential. Under the guidance of "ONE GAC 2.0" and "Thailand Action 1.0", GAC has achieved a critical leap from product introduction to ecosystem deployment. In 2025, GAC sold 15,301 units in Thailand, representing a 305% year-on-year increase, securing its position among the top tier of new energy vehicle (NEV) brands. Building on this foundation, officially announced the comprehensive launch of the "Thailand Action 2.0" strategic upgrade at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

Fully unveiling "Thailand Action 2.0", GAC's localization development is shifting from "putting down roots" to "taking the lead". By leveraging systemic capabilities across product layout, channel & mobility ecosystem, energy ecosystem and manufacturing & industrial chain, GAC is building a long-term competitive advantage. Through multi-dimensional collaboration, GAC is evolving into an ecosystem builder covering products, services, energy and manufacturing, upholding its commitment "In Thailand, For Thailand" and delivering care to users through superior products and comprehensive services.

While advancing its localization strategy, Wang Haoyong, General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Thailand Sales Company, announced on-site the launch of GAC's first overseas service brand - GAC CARE. He stated, "In Thailand, for Thailand. What GAC brings is not just advanced vehicles, but a complete, reliable, and heartfelt mobility ecosystem. Centered on users' full-lifecycle needs, GAC CARE is built on Four Core Pillars: customer centric, advanced assurance, rapid responsiveness and exclusive experience.

The all-new AION V 500km variant brought by GAC became the highlight of the booth, attracting numerous visitors to experience and inquire.

Going forward, GAC will continue to take Thailand as a critical hub, stay user-centric, deepen localization, advance the NEV industry ecosystem, and achieve long-term win-win development with local society.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942047/photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gacs-first-overseas-service-brand-launches-at-bangkok-motor-show-thailand-action-2-0-commences-302724681.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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