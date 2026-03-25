GAC's First Overseas Service Brand Launches at Bangkok Motor Show, Thailand Action 2.0 Commences

As a key pillar of GAC's global strategy, the Thai market continues to show srong growth potential. Under the guidance of "ONE GAC 2.0" and "Thailand Action 1.0", GAC has achieved a critical leap from product introduction to ecosystem deployment. In 2025, GAC sold 15,301 units in Thailand, representing a 305% year-on-year increase, securing its position among the top tier of new energy vehicle (NEV) brands. Building on this foundation, officially announced the comprehensive launch of the "Thailand Action 2.0" strategic upgrade at the Bangkok International Motor Show.

Fully unveiling "Thailand Action 2.0", GAC's localization development is shifting from "putting down roots" to "taking the lead". By leveraging systemic capabilities across product layout, channel & mobility ecosystem, energy ecosystem and manufacturing & industrial chain, GAC is building a long-term competitive advantage. Through multi-dimensional collaboration, GAC is evolving into an ecosystem builder covering products, services, energy and manufacturing, upholding its commitment "In Thailand, For Thailand" and delivering care to users through superior products and comprehensive services.

While advancing its localization strategy, Wang Haoyong, General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Thailand Sales Company, announced on-site the launch of GAC's first overseas service brand - GAC CARE. He stated, "In Thailand, for Thailand. What GAC brings is not just advanced vehicles, but a complete, reliable, and heartfelt mobility ecosystem. Centered on users' full-lifecycle needs, GAC CARE is built on Four Core Pillars: customer centric, advanced assurance, rapid responsiveness and exclusive experience.

The all-new AION V 500km variant brought by GAC became the highlight of the booth, attracting numerous visitors to experience and inquire.

Going forward, GAC will continue to take Thailand as a critical hub, stay user-centric, deepen localization, advance the NEV industry ecosystem, and achieve long-term win-win development with local society.

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